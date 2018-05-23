OTR Tires Market Emerging Market Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis 2018-2023

Reportsandinsights.com Presents “OTR Tires Market Size, Status and Forecast” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 109 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

OTR Tires (Off-the-road tires) are utilized for large-scale machinery at construction and mining and other sites with no roads. These tires mainly made with premium casings and durable compounds. Off-the-road tires offer substantial support for machinery used at various civil engineering sites, including ultra-large dump trucks, earth and gravel at mining and dam construction sites, bulldozers for earth removal and graders for road construction and snow removal.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the OTR Tires in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Michelin

Bridgestone

Goodyear

Titan

Yokohama Tire

China National Tyre & Rubber

Continental

Alliance Tire Group

BKT

Guizhou Tire

Linglong Tire

Apollo

Pirelli

Prinx Chengshan

Double Coin Holdings

Triangle

Zhongce Rubber

Fujian Haian Rubber

Shandong Taishan Tyre

Shandong Yinbao

Doublestar

JK Tyre

Eurotire

Hawk International Rubber

Techking Tires

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Rim Diameter â¤29 inch

29 inchï¼Rim Diameterâ¤39 inch

39 inchï¼Rim Diameterâ¤49 inch

Rim Diameter ï¼49 inch

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction

Mining

Port

Agricultural

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global OTR Tires market.

Chapter 1, to describe OTR Tires Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of OTR Tires, with sales, revenue, and price of OTR Tires, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of OTR Tires, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, OTR Tires market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe OTR Tires sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

