Summit Car Hire: The Ideal Car Rental Service Provider

Summit Car Hire is a South Africa-based company that offers affordable car rental services. The fleet of vehicles offered by the company for hire has grown from 2 cars to over 200. This is primarily because of the loyal client base the company has amassed in a few years’ time.

Summit Car Hire offers a wide range of affordable and reasonably-priced cars, bakkies and busses. These vehicles are available both as 7 and 10 seaters. This wide array of vehicles offered for hire by the company, caters to needs of every individual customer in the Western Cape area.

Services offered by Summit Car Hire

The company is known for servicing the entire region of Cape Town. The company is located one road away from the MyCiti bus terminal situated in Montague Gardens. Summit Car Hire does not do any ITC or credit checks/reports. The vehicles offered by the company for hire are serviced and maintained on a regular basis by the company’s own in-house mechanical team. All these cars are covered under a complete insurance scheme which is included within the price range quoted by the customers. Summit Car Hire offers additional features like roof racks, baby chairs and navigation units by charging an extra fee. Another service offered by Summit Car Hire is the pawning of its clients’ assets at an affordable rate. These assets include bikes, cars, trailers, bakkies, tractors and diggers.

The following are the various brands and models of cars offered by the Summit Car Hire on to provide monthly rental service to its customers:

Hyundai Accent Toyota Yaris Hyundai I20 Chevrolet Aveo VW Polo Ford Figo Nissan Micra Chevrolet Spark Toyota Aygo Toyota Corolla Kia Picante Toyota Etios Ford Ikon

The following are the various models of cars offered by Summit Car Hire to provide daily service to its customers:

Toyota Yaris Hyndai I20 Chevrolet Aveo VW Polo Ford Figo Nissan Micra Chevrolet Spark Toyota Aygo Toyota Corolla Hyundai Atos Kia Picante Toyota Etios

For further information, refer to: http://summitcarhire.co.za/

About the company:

Contact:

37 Stella Rd, Montague Gardens

Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

Tel: +27 82 836 6635