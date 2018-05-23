Virtual Power Plant Market Analysis, Development Strategy, Share, Size | Industry Research Report Forecast 2018 – 2023.

This research report on the Global Virtual Power Plant Market is an all-encompassing study of the industry sectors, up-to-date outlines, industry development, drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It contains an analysis of late augmentations in innovation, Porter’s five forces analysis and progressive profiles of hand-picked industry competitors. The report furthermore articulates an analysis of trivial and full-scale factors indicated for the new and tenured candidates in the market along with a methodical value chain exploration.

Market Scenario:

A virtual power plant is a network of medium-scale, decentralized power generating units same as Combined Heat and Power (CHP) units, solar plants and wind farms as well as flexible power consumers and batteries. The unified units are dispatched through the principal control room of the virtual power plant but stays self-governing in their process and possession. The prime objective of the virtual power plant is to release the load on the grid by rapidly dispensing the power produced by the individual units during the peak load. Additionally, the combined power generation and power consumption of the interacted units in the virtual power plant is merchandised on the energy interchange platforms.

A virtual power plant is comprised of a fundamental IT control structure and distributed energy assets often renewable energy resources like solar, hydropower, wind and biomass units as well as flexible power consumers, by interacting all the partaking units via a remote control unit. It then establishes a data transfer between the fundamental control system and the and the partaking units. The fundamental control system is then unable to monitor, forecast, and dispatch the networked units.

Key Players

The key players of global Virtual Power Plant market are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Autogrid Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Blue Pillar, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Comverge (U.S.), Cpower Energy Management (U.S.), Enbala Power Networks, Inc. (Canada), Enernoc, Inc. (U.S.), Flexitricity Limited (U.K.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Schneider Electric SE (France), and Siemens AG (Germany).

Market Research Analysis

Demand response and Industrial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR and have the largest market share.

Global Virtual Power Plant market has been segmented based on technology, end-user, and region. Demand response segment by technology currently holds the largest share and is expected to hold its dominance in the virtual power plant market during the forecast period. Demand response is highly lucrative for investment due to everlasting benefits for end-users and improving the energy efficiency of the grid. Hence, demand response is expected to show high growth rate. However, the industrial, by end-user held the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to hold the largest share over the forecast period.

