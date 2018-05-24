Aluminium Metals Market Global Industry Overview Top Key Players Profiles by Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Future Opportunities 2017-2022

Global Market Synopsis of Global Aluminium Metals Market:

Global Aluminium Metals Market was valued at USD 1, 12,487.9 million in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 1, 60,696.1 million by the end of 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2016 to 2022. Aluminium is one of the most abundantly found metallic element in the earth's crust, with its enormous properties such as malleability, ductility, machinability, and durability among others. Comparatively, aluminium weighs one-third of metals such as, copper and steel, without jeopardizing the strength and exhibit remarkable corrosion properties. Aluminium is exclusively used across an array of industries for various applications such as for structural and Powertrain applications in the automotive industry, frames and structures in the building & construction sector.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific region dominates the aluminium metals market both in terms of volume and value and is expected to grow significantly at a CAGRs of 5.9 % and 5.3 % respectively. China is major revenue generating country due to increasing consumption of aluminium metals across different industries and high export of aluminium. Europe accounts for second largest market share in the global aluminium metals market.

Market Segmentation:

By Types: Primary Aluminium and Recycled Aluminium

By Application: Automotive & Transportation, Construction, Foil & Packaging, Electrical, Machinery & Equipment, Consumer Goods, and Others

By Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Key Findings:

Global Aluminium Metals Market is projected to reach USD 60,696.1 million by 2022 with 5.3% CAGR during review period of 2016-2022

Asia-Pacific accounted for largest share due to growing application industries in this region

Aluminium metals market is dominated by the top ten producers of aluminium in the world, the demand for aluminium metals across automotive & transportation, and rapid industrialization & urbanization coupled with a booming construction sector in the developed markets to bolster aluminium metals market growth.

Key Market Players:

The key players of Global Aluminium metals Market are

RUSAL, Aluminium Corporation of China Ltd., Rio Tinto Alcan Inc., Norsk Hydro ASA, Alcoa, Inc., China Hongqiao Group Limited, and Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC

Target Audience:

Aluminium metals producers

Traders and distributors

Association and government bodies.

Application industries

Electronic manufacturers

Research institute

Geographic Analysis:

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

North America

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

