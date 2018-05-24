Application Lifecycle Management Market Size to reach $3.8 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Application Lifecycle Management Market, published by KBV research, the Global Application Lifecycle Management Market size is expected to reach $3.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Application Lifecycle Management Software Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5.2 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.2% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Application Lifecycle Management Services Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.3% during (2017 – 2023).
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Market
Application Lifecycle Management Market Size
The Web Based Applications market holds the largest market share in Global Application Lifecycle Management Market by Platform in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Mobile Based Applications market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.2% during (2017 – 2023).Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research
The Telecom & IT market holds the largest market share in Global Application Lifecycle Management Market by Vertical in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 6.2 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market would garner market size of $610.4 million by 2023.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus, CollabNet, CA Technologies, Inc., Digité, Inflectra, Intland Software, Siemens AG, and Atlassian.
Global Application Lifecycle Management Market Size Segmentation
By Solution
Software
Services
Professional
Managed
By Platform
Mobile Based Applications
Web Based Applications
By Deployment Type
Cloud
On-Premise
By Vertical
Telecom & IT
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Media & Entertainment
Retail
BFSI
Energy & Utilities
Others
By Geography
North America Application Lifecycle Management Market
US Application Lifecycle Management Market
Canada Application Lifecycle Management Market
Mexico Application Lifecycle Management Market
Rest of Global Application Lifecycle Management Market
Europe Application Lifecycle Management Market
Germany Application Lifecycle Management Market
UK Application Lifecycle Management Market
France Application Lifecycle Management Market
Russia Application Lifecycle Management Market
Spain Application Lifecycle Management Market
Italy Application Lifecycle Management Market
Rest of Europe Application Lifecycle Management Market
Asia Pacific Application Lifecycle Management Market
China Application Lifecycle Management Market
Japan Application Lifecycle Management Market
India Application Lifecycle Management Market
South Korea Application Lifecycle Management Market
Singapore Application Lifecycle Management Market
Malaysia Application Lifecycle Management Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Application Lifecycle Management Market
LAMEA Application Lifecycle Management Market
Brazil Application Lifecycle Management Market
Argentina Application Lifecycle Management Market
UAE Application Lifecycle Management Market
Saudi Arabia Application Lifecycle Management Market
South Africa Application Lifecycle Management Market
Nigeria Application Lifecycle Management Market
Rest of LAMEA Application Lifecycle Management Market
Companies Profiled
IBM Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Micro Focus
CollabNet
CA Technologies, Inc.
Digité
Inflectra
Intland Software
Siemens AG
Atlassian
