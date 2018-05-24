Avoidable Mistakes That Cause Hassles in Corporate Hotel Booking

Travelling is big work; it requires proper planning and knowledge. Booking a hotel room is just another part of traveling that can be long and hassle-filled. However, finding a hotel these days are a lot easier than before. Still, there are a lot of things that people should keep in their mind while booking their room as various hotels offer different services. For example, these days Corporate Travel Portal is the most popular way corporate are approaching considering different aspects of traveling such as safety, expenses, credit and data management. The whole purpose is to provide a comfort and level of class in traveling to their employees.

Mistakes that you need to avoid: How?

Booking hotel for corporate purpose or just in general people do numerous mistakes that cause both money and time waste. For avoiding such things, here are some points that every traveler should keep in mind.

• Check the location and review before the visit

Sometimes the hotels, as well as their services, are quite nice but due to the location your experience can turn bitter. Make sure your hotel is not surrounded by busy roads as it may turn horrible in peak hours when you also go out for meetings and may get stuck in traffic jams. Before you book, always get to know how far the restaurants, meeting halls or the office of your clients are. You can get the ideal knowledge with the help of a map that is easily available online or through some app. For a better idea, you can also go through all reviews regarding the hotel’s room and services.

• Don’t skip the parking lot and cost

In case of having your own car, check if the hotel is providing the service of the parking and if chargeable then how much you are going to pay for that. Some hotels do not provide parking where you are left with the option of only private parking at your own risk which sounds unsafe at a new place and may cause unnecessary stress during your business travel.

• Any confusion, call the hotel!

At online portals, most of the hotel provides their contact number where you can get the information related to the availability of rooms and their prices. In case if you are doubtful for carrying your pet, 24-hour helpline service or the front desk of the hotel will provide all the related information to your satisfaction.

• Cost of food and other facilities

Many hotels offer free or complimentary breakfast for their guest. If your stay is for long then you need to know the expenses you may need to pay for other facilities such as laundry, hotel cabs or on your meals. A little homework done on these details will not make you regret later on.

To make your business travel easier then ever Roomsxpert is one such corporate travel portal suitable for both B2B and B2C travelers.

