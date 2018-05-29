Hop in to New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinema as they take you on a ride from Bombay to Goa this Sunday

How we wish to travel back and watch the classics from the previous era at a theatre near us. Mukta A2 Cinemas along with Zee Cinema in association with 1018MB and 92.7 Big FM are making this happen, since they screen some of the very best classic films, every Sunday. The iconic theater located in Fort, Mumbai, has been hosting screenings of some of the most loved films of Bollywood like Taal, Khalnayak, Iqbal, Hero and many more.

Enjoy the exciting journey with rib tickling comedy from Bombay to Goa with versatile actors like, Amitabh Bachchan, Mehmood, Aruna Irani, Shatrughan Sinha among many others. The movie will be re-premiering on the big screen this Sunday, 3rd June 2018 only at the New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinema.

Come celebrate the love for films at the newly refurbished New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinemas, where movie buffs can relive their favorite classic films on India’s largest silver screen. New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinema boasts of the largest screen of 84-feet, with the impact of surround sound to complement each movie’s great music.

Book tickets on 1018MB and BookMyShow

Movie: Bombay to Goa

When: Sunday, 3rd June 2018

Where: New Excelsior Cinema – Mukta A2 Cinema, 24, AK Nayak Marg, Fort Azad Maidan, Fort, Mumbai – 01

Time: 12pm