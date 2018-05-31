Global Construction Chemicals Market Research and Analysis 2017-2022

“Urbanization and migration will boost the construction chemical market in emerging economies.”

Orion Market Research (OMR) recently published a market research report on Global Construction Chemical Market. According to the OMR analysis, the global construction chemical market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6 % during the forecast period (2017-2022). Global construction chemical market has witnessed a significant growth due to rapid urbanization and infrastructural growth. The global construction chemical market has been segmented on the basis of type of construction chemical and geography. Type of construction chemical segment further sub segmented into concrete admixtures, asphalt additives, adhesive and sealants and flame retardant. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Construction chemicals are those chemicals which are mixed with concrete, construction material or with cement to modify the property of infrastructure. The construction chemical is used to add value in infrastructure material by withstanding in adverse climatic conditions, such as dry heat, storm, wind, dust and rain. They are widely adopted during construction of any infrastructure to increase its life and impart additional protection from environmental hazards. The major factors that are augmenting the construction chemical market include increasing urban population, technological advancement, innovation in construction chemicals, increasing complexity in the infrastructure and significant growth in construction and building sector in Middle East and Asia Pacific region.

Construction chemicals are mixed with the construction materials in an appropriate ratio, so as to fulfill its functional, aesthetic, and design requirement of civil structures. They are considered to be key components in construction sector and play significant role in global infrastructure development globally. Geographically, construction chemical market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW). APAC dominates the global construction chemical market in terms of revenue. Main countries contributing in the market are India and China. Additional to this, the APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing region mainly because of the China, as it occupies more than 30% share in the market. After China, India will show a vital growth in APAC region. Some other significant markets for construction chemicals include Middle East and North Africa. The developed countries such as US, Canada, Japan and Germany have great demand for construction chemicals due to construction of complex infrastructure and modification.

Moreover, according to United Nation (UN), in 2014, around 54% of the total population was living in the urban areas which is expected to increase up to 66% by 2050. The migration will be more in APAC & in Middle East region due to poverty and unemployment in rural areas. Additionally, the percentage of the people residing in urban area is quite lower in this region as compare to Europe and North America, as 82% people in North America and 73% in Europe lives in urban area whereas in Asia it is only 48%. As most of people in North America and Europe are already living in urban area as compared to Middle East and Asia Pacific region so the demand for better infrastructure can be expected from the developing regions.

