5 Best Locations for Corporate Retreat

There was a time when corporate meetings were annoying, and you felt like you are a soldier going to a war zone. But nowadays, Indian companies give an opportunity to visit many beautiful locations while you attend meetings, conferences and seminars. And, corporate retreats are what employees wait eagerly to attend. After all, who doesn't want a paid holiday at 4-star or 5-star hotels at a location you might never get a chance to visit on your own.

The five most visited destinations in India for corporate travels are:

• Himalayas, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh – Shimla is the capital of the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh. Located on the south-western ranges of the Himalayas with the average height of 2,206 meters (7,238 ft), Shimla boasts a sub-tropical climate. There are many places where you can visit such as The Mall, Christ church, Jakhoo, Kufri, Chail and many more.

• Uttarakhand – Uttarakhand lies on the southern slope of Himalaya range, is also known as Hindu pilgrimage sites. With the average height of 7,816 meters (25,643 ft), Uttarakhand also bear a sub-tropical climate. The places like Rishikesh, Dehradun, Haridwar are worth watching.

• Rajasthan – It’s a northern Indian state bordering Pakistan. The geographical features are the Thar Desert and the Aravalli Range. The climate is sandy and dry in the morning and pretty cold at night. The seven divisions of Rajasthan you can visit are Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Bikaner, Kota and Bharatpur. Online hotel reservation sites in India such as RoomsXpert has tie-ups with several hotels all throughout the state of Rajasthan.

• Kerala – A state on India’s tropical Malabar Coast. Kerala has a wet and oceanic tropical climate influenced by heavy seasonal rains. The places like Kochi, Alappuzha, Munnar, Thiruvananthapuram, Kovalam, Kumarakom are rich with nature.

• Goa – Goa, a state in western India with a coastline stretching along the Arabian Sea, is often known as the ‘beach capital of India’. It is divided into two divisions: North Goa and South Goa. The beaches are the most attractive spot for travellers in South Goa. There are many churches and museums located in North Goa. North is also a great place for partying on and around the shoreline. It boasts beaches like Calangute, Anjuna, Baga, Colva, Vagator, Candolim and many more. Museums like Goa state museum, Panic, Museum of Christian Art, Old Goa, Goa Science Centre, Panic and Churches such as Boom Jesus Basilica, Se Cathedral, and Church of St Francis of Assisi.

These are few favoured destinations where you can plan your business travels.

Source: https://www.prlog.org/12711463-5-best-locations-for-corporate-retreat.html