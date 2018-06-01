Edible Oils and Fats Market Significant Profits Estimated to be generated by 2023 with Leading Company Profiles

Market Overview:

Global Edible Oils and Fats Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 4%, with rise per capita consumption among consumer groups and industrial purposes. Expansion of distribution channels and availability of different healthy and nutritious oils and fats has supported the market growth. Rising health awareness regarding obesity and cardiovascular diseases is boosting the high quality healthy edible oils and fats across the world.

Vegetable oils mainly palm oil, soybean oil and rapeseed oil are highly popular as a cooking oil. Olive oil is gaining attraction among health conscious consumers as it contains high level of monounsaturated fats in it. Olive oil and rapeseed oil are the fastest growing due to rising demand for weight management and low-calorie oils. Innovation in processing technique of edible oils will change the market dynamics in upcoming years. Popularity of animal feed made by rapeseed will support overall edible oil and fats market growth.

Asia-Pacific is the major market for edible oils and fats and it is expected to continue its dominance over the next few years, due to rising population, huge demand from the food sector, increasing health conscious consumers, and changing living standards. Europe is the second largest market due to the trend towards healthier lifestyles and technological developments.

Major Key Players:

It includes the product portfolios, developments of leading major players Cargill (U.S.), Associated British Foods PLC (U.K.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Bunge Limited (U.S.) Wilmar International Limited (Singapore), Unilever (U.K.), Conagra Foods, Inc. (U.S.) and Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)

Target Audience:

Bio-diesel manufacturers

Animal feed manufacturers

Retailers and wholesalers

Traders, importers and exporters

Edible Oils and Fats Manufacturers

Food and beverage Industry

Agriculture Industry

Key Findings:

Globally, application of Edible Oils and Fats in Bio-diesel is growing at higher rate of 4.87%

Globally, palm oil and soybean oil together holds more than 48% of market share in the year 2017

The Global Edible Oils and Fats market is projected to reach 298,522 kilo tons by 2023 with growth rate of 4.56%

The reports also cover Country Level Analysis:

North America

Canada

S.

Mexico

Europe

Italy

Spain

K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Indonesia

Malaysia

China

India

Rest of APAC

Rest of World