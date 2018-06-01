Menstrual Cup Market Expected To Grow Consistently with CAGR of 4.6% Forecasts till 2023

Owing to the increasing consumption of the menstrual cups, the market is expecting a swift growth at an incremental pace of development on the global stage. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the healthcare sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on Global Menstrual Cup Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023 that the market will demonstrate a steady CAGR of 4.6% while achieving million dollar growth readily in the forecast period.

During the last decade, feminine hygiene product has acquired a huge attention. A menstrual cup is a feminine hygiene product which is used as a substitute for sanitary napkins. Now-a-days, a number of different materials are used for the manufacturing of these products. Increasing awareness about the hygiene, growing healthcare expenditure, and increasing government support drives the market growth. Many private and government organizations are conducting different seminars to educate and increase the awareness about the menstrual cups.

Inadequate menstrual hygiene can led to a negative mental and physical consequences. In India, 70% of reproductive diseases are occurring due to poor menstrual hygiene. Unclean methods of maintaining menstrual hygiene caused by a lack of resources, or lack of education on the usage of products, can lead to infections of skins to something more fatal, like toxic shock syndrome. Lack of education in developing region and availability of the substitutes in the market and presence of huge competition in the market.

Key Players for Global Menstrual Cup Market

Some of the players operating in the Global Menstrual Cup are Diva International Inc. (Canada), Lune Group Ltd (Finland), The Keeper Inc. (US), Mooncup (UK), Intimina (Sweden), Me Luna (USA), Ruby Cup (UK) and others.

Global Menstrual Cup Market – Competitive Analysis

With the entry of industry players in the menstrual cup segment, a trend of solid, volume-driven growth has been observed in the market with the development of different varieties of product types. The companies are aiming to capture a considerable share of the market segment as early as possible, they are competing and experimenting with various advantage points. To attract the customers the companies have launched the products of different materials and in different sizes. Some companies have adopted the strategy of acquisition and collaboration to expand their market and minimize the competition.

Latest Industry Updates

Innovation is the best way to gain the market, thus, a number of companies are involved in the development of new and better products. Some of the latest development in the menstrual cup market are:-

May 2017: INTIMINA, is a Swedish brand that offers a range of products dedicated exclusively to all aspects of women’s intimate health. The company has recently launched a new products in order to create impact on the users. The company has launched the BIGGEST menstrual cup.

Sep 2017: Monki and Lunetta, a global leader in women’s intimate health products launched an exclusive menstrual cup. The main aim of the collaboration is to increase the product portfolio and improve the product quality. Collaboration of these companies will surely expand the business and geographical reach of the company.

Fab 2017: Mooncup Ltd, is a global manufacturer and distributor for menstrual cups. The company has recently launched Mooncup, a reusable menstrual product.

Regional Analysis for Global Menstrual Cup Market

The Global Menstrual Cup Market is segmented into America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Global menstrual cup market is highly dominated by America and Europe owing to the presence of huge players, and more attention toward the health hygiene. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market due to presence of huge opportunity and untapped market. India and China are the major contributor for the Asia Pacific market. On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa show the steady growth due to the poor economic condition especially in Africa region.

