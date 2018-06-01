Vanadium Compounds Market Insights & Development Status by 2025

Vanadium is a very hard metal which is light silvery in color, brittle, and stable in dry air at room temperature. It ranks seventeenth among the metals available in the earth’s crust but is considered to be rare as it is present in a dispersed form and its extraction and mining is very costly. Vanadium is not found in the elemental state but in a chemically combined form.

Vanadium compounds can be classified into the following segments: oxides, pentoxides, sulphates, and vanadates. They are present in various forms such as liquid, hydrous cake, and powder. Vanadium salts (potassium metavandate, ammonium polyvanadate, and sodium metavanadate) and solutions display highly selective catalytic features. Vanadium oxide, when doped with tungsten, has been examined for use as a “spectrally-selective” window coating to block infrared transmission and reduce the harm of building inner heat through windows.

Vanadium pentoxide is used as a catalyst for sulphuric acid production, as a pigment, and in batteries. The vanadates include ammonium metavanadate, potassium metavanadate, and sodium metavanadate which find application in various fields. For instance, ammonium metavanadate is used as a synthetic catalyst for organic acids & in denitrification and as a corrosion inhibitor & a pigment. Potassium metavanadate is used as a corrosion inhibitor and a catalyst in desulfurization and denitrification. Sodium metavanadate is used as a pigment, catalyst in desulfurization, and corrosion inhibitor.

On the basis of application, the vanadium compounds market can be segmented into the following sectors: chemical catalysts, pharmaceuticals, pigments, and glaze. Vanadium compounds are used as catalysts for the oxidation of sulphur dioxide. Vanadium pentoxide is an excellent catalyst used in the contact process for the production of sulphuric acid – an important process in the chemical industry. Vanadium compounds are testified to exhibit insulin-enhancing properties when administered orally.

Gastrointestinal absorption of vanadium is usually poor and depends on the chemical nature & solubility. These compounds are also employed in the pigments, ceramic, and paints industries. Ammonium metavanadate and sodium vanadate are responsible for the color of ceramic tiles and containers. Bismuth orthovanadate is a temperature-resistant yellow pigment employed in varnishes and plastics.

