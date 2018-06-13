Antidegradants Market Pin Point Analysis For Changing Competitive Dynamics 2025

Rubber products, such as tires, are subjected to wear over a period of time due to air, heat, light, and flexing as rubber slowly loses its tensile strength and other properties. In order to retard the ageing of tires, several substances are used to manufacture rubber, one of such substance is antidegradants or deterioration inhibitor. These antidegradants include various antioxidants and antiozonants. Along with this, other materials such as organic compounds that, which is largely present in the rubber are used as antidegradants in the rubber industry. Antidegradants are categorized into staining antidegradants and non-staining antidegradants depending up on whether or not the rubber is colored, discolored, or otherwise stained.

Antidegradants are accounted to hold a significant share of the rubber additives market. This dominance is attributed to its property to safeguard the rubber from degradation caused by ozone and oxidation. They enhance dynamic properties of rubber, thereby preventing the aging of rubber products. Various applications of non-tire rubber, and increasing demand for rubber processing chemicals are driving the market. Increasing focus on green tires is proving to be a promising opportunity for rubber and additive manufacturers. On the other hand, rising environmental regulations are likely to hamper the antidegradants market. Additionally, high cost of production & raw material and environmental concerns are expected to restrain the market.

In terms of application, the antidegradants market is further segmented into tire and non-tire. The tire segment is the largest and accounted for a major share of the rubber additives market owing to the expansion of the automotive industry. Demand for antidegradants in industrial rubber products is expected to drive the market in near future.

In terms of geography, the antidegradants market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global antidegradants market in the forecast period. The growing production of rubber in China, India, and Japan is projected to drive the consumption of antidegradants. After China and Japan, Germany and France are projected to be the promising markets for the antidegradants. The mentioned countries are estimated to adopt new technological developments as compared to other geographic regions. Presence of large automobile producers in Europe is also projected to propel the antidegradants market.

