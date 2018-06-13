Cardiovascular Needle Market 2018; Top Players are Becton, Dickinson, etc. by 2023 – Says MRFR

The report titled Global Cardiovascular Needle Market 2018 Research Report implements an exhaustive study on Market Research Future. This Report Cover market size, growth rate, opportunities, market Dynamics and Factor Analysis. And also cover the other information such as Cardiovascular Needle market trends, Top players, chapter-wise Description followed by various user perceptions and Forecast till 2023.

Cardiovascular Needle Market Scenario:

The global cardiovascular needles market is growing rapidly owing to its application in various fields such as open heart surgery, cardiac valve procedures, coronary artery bypass graft surgery, heart transplant, and others. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of population suffering from cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and obesity driving the growth of the cardiovascular needles market globally. According to the International Diabetes Federation in 2016, it was estimated that 420 million adult population had diabetes, which is increasing at the rate of 8.4% and is expected to reach 625 million by 2040.

There are various factors and opportunities which help the cardiovascular needles market to grow but there are some factors which are against the market and hampering the growth and development of the industry. The factor which may hamper the growth of the dental software market is increasing use of surgical staples instead of needles and suture. Moreover, increasing government support, changing lifestyle, and rapidly developing technology are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The global cardiovascular needles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Competitive Players:

Some of the key the players in the market are Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Sheffield Ltd. (UK), CP Medical, Inc. (the U.S.), Ethicon Inc. (US), KLS Martin Group (US), Sklar Surgical Instruments (US), etc.

Geographical Overview:

The Americas dominate the global cardiovascular needles market owing to the presence of a huge patient population with chronic diseases, and rising genetic population. Furthermore, market players of this region continue to involve in providing a quality product, which gives an edge to this region. According to the Population Reference Bureau, the number of Americans aged over 65 is projected to be more than double from 46 million in 2014 to over 98 million by 2060.

Europe holds the second largest share of the global cardiovascular needles market as result of increasing focus of various government agencies on the treatment of chronic diseases. Moreover, the growing public awareness about cardiovascular needles is likely to boost the European market. According to the European Cardiovascular Disease Statistics (2016), every year cardiovascular disease causes 3.9 million deaths in Europe, which accounts for 45% of all deaths in Europe.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing cardiovascular needles market across the globe. Japan holds the major share of the regional market due to the availability of advanced technology and huge healthcare spending. Moreover, rapidly developing the economy and increasing healthcare expenditure are projected to drive the market in China and India over the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa hold the least share of the global market due to limited availability of medical facilities.

Segmentations:

The global cardiovascular needle market is segmented on the basis of types, application, usage, and end user. On the basis of the type, it is segmented into round bodied needles and cutting needles. Furthermore, round-bodied needles segmented into taper point needles and blunt point needles. Also, cutting needles segmented into conventional cutting needles and reverse cutting needles. On the basis of the application, it is segmented into open heart surgery, cardiac valve procedures, coronary artery bypass graft surgery, heart transplant, and others. On the basis of the usage, it is segmented into single use and multiple uses. On the basis of the end user, it is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Key Questions Answered In This Report:

What will the market size and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

