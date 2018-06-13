Emphysema Market 2018 – Leading Manufactures, Regions, Drivers, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

The Global Emphysema Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Global Emphysema Market is mainly driven by the high prevalence of respiratory diseases such as chronic bronchitis, emphysema, and others and a huge demand for treatment including smoking cessation drugs and antibiotics.

Emphysema, a lung disease is characterized by the shortness of breath, thereby, damaging the air sacs in the lungs. The disease leads to rupture and weakening of inner walls of the air sacs over the period. The disease involves the reduction in the surface area of the lungs which in turn reduces the amount of oxygen reaching the bloodstream.

Key Players of Emphysema Market

Some of the key players in this market are Intrexon Corporation, Pulmonx Inc., Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., Mariposa Health Limited, PneumRx, Uptake Medical Corporation, Icure Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., BTG International’s, Olympus Corporation, Kamada Limited, Emphasys Medical, Inc. and others.

Segmentation of Emphysema Market

The Global Emphysema Market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into centrilobular and panlobular emphysema, on the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into imaging tests, lung function tests, and others. The imaging test is further segmented into chest X-ray and CT scan, on the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into medications, therapy, and surgery and on the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, surgical centers, and others.

Regional Analysis of Emphysema Market

The Americas dominates the Global Emphysema Market owing to the rising prevalence of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and presence of a well-developed healthcare sector within the region.

Europe is second in the Global Emphysema Market. Factors such as increasing availability of funds for research and a huge patient population followed by a well-developed healthcare sector drive the market within the region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for emphysema. This can be attributed to the presence of developing economies such as India and China and huge patient population. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure and a rapidly developing healthcare sector boost the market growth within the region.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa has the least share in the Global Emphysema Market due to the low per capita healthcare expenditure and stringent government policies, especially within the African region. It is estimated that the Middle East holds a majority of the market within the Middle Eastern and African region.

