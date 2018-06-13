Ergonomic and Premium Grade Hair Thinning Scissors from Scissor Tech AU

Scissor Tech AU supplies a wide range of ergonomic and premium-grade hair thinning scissors. The company carries high-quality scissors from Matsui, Jaguar and Yasaka.

[AUSTRALIA, 13/6/2018] – Scissor Tech AU, a supplier of hairdressing tools, carries a wide range of ergonomic and premium grade hair thinning scissors. The range includes products from trusted brands including Matsui, Jaguar and Yasaka.

Hair Thinning Scissors

Hairdressers use hair thinning scissors to create texture for many kinds of hairstyles. Made from premium-grade Japanese steel and designed by renowned brands, Scissor Tech AU’s collection of hair thinning scissors is the ideal line for hairdressers. All their hair thinning scissors are precision instruments, allowing beauty professionals to create clean, sharp cuts for a stunning layered look.

Scissor Tech AU aims to provide nothing less than the best quality thinning and texturising hairdressing tools on the market. Each pair of scissors features ergonomic, sculpted handles that provide maximum control and manoeuvrability. They are expertly constructed and reduce the need for maintenance.

Several Options to Choose From

Scissor Tech AU’s range includes Matsui, Jaguar and Yasaka brands. They are available in both right handed and left handed models, as well as in gorgeous finishes of matte black, glossy rose gold, classic steel, rainbow chrome and printed styles.

With Scissor Tech AU, customers will receive a lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects for all their purchased products. As a national wholesaler, Scissor Tech AU also ensures competitive prices for unparalleled quality.

About Scissor Tech AU

Established in 1998, Scissor Tech has been supplying hairdressers and barbers with high-performance scissors and shears, reliable mobile service as well as expert advice in choosing the most suitable hairdressing tool. From thinning shears to swivel scissors, Scissor Tech AU carries a wide range of products that meet the individual needs of professional hairdressers. The company carries Matsui and Yatsuka, two of the most famous Japanese scissor brands in the world. They come in various colours and finishes, giving clients an excellent range to choose from.

For more information about Scissor Tech AU and their range of high-quality hairdressing tools, visit their website at https://www.scissortechaustralia.com.au/.