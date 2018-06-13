Future Electronics Hosts Nebula IoT Development Platform Workshop in Belgium

London, UK (webnewswire) June 12, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is hosting a workshop for the Nebula IoT Development Platform in Aalst, Belgium on June 14, 2018.

With the market for the Internet of Things (IoT) expanding rapidly, it is essential for manufacturers to get their products connected. This hands-on training workshop is designed to equip developers with everything they need to develop cloud-connected products using the Nebula IoT Reference design board, a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® platform.

Workshop participants will get an overview of the latest advances in Bluetooth Low Energy and Wi-Fi, and will gain a deeper understanding of how these technologies work. They will also receive expert guidance from Future Electronics’ technical staff in how to get started with Nebula, and how to navigate the WICED development environment.

The Nebula IoT Development Platform Workshop is geared toward design and development engineers, and will feature presentations as well as hands-on lab sessions, so software experience is recommended.

Nebula is based on the Cypress CYW4343W Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Classic (BR/EDR)/BLE chipset radio. Cypress’s WICED® (Wireless Connectivity for Embedded Devices) is a full-featured platform which enables Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® connectivity in system design. It’s the only SDK for the IoT that combines Wi-Fi and Bluetooth into a single integrated development environment, while leveraging many common industry standards.

Click here http://bit.ly/NebulaWorkshopEMEA to register for the Nebula IoT Development Platform Workshop. For more information and to order from a wide range of IoT connectivity solutions, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

