Global Infrared Imaging Market Sales Industry Research Report 2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Infrared Imaging Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Infrared Imaging Market by type (portable and fixed), component (IR detectors, IR lens systems IR sensors), technology (uncooled and cooled), application (medical, automotive, consumer electronics, firefighting, aerospace & defense and surveillance) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Infrared Imaging Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Infrared Imaging Market. According to report the global infrared imaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Infrared Imaging Products in Security and Surveillance, and Monitoring and Inspection Applications Are Providing Several Growth Opportunities for the Market

Development of micro bolometer which is used as a detector in thermal cameras is driving the growth of infrared imaging market. Additionally, rise in demand of high speed infrared cameras with advanced features and rise in implementation of military application under soldier modernization programs are significantly driving the growth of the market. However, high cost of infrared imaging market is restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, infrared imaging products in security and surveillance, and monitoring and inspection applications are providing several growth opportunities for the infrared imaging market over the upcoming years. Companies such as Axis Communications AB and Samsung Techwin are some of the major key players in the line of infrared imaging market.

Number of Players in Asia-Pacific’s IR Detector Market which makes it Competitive

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report on global infrared imaging market covers segments such as type, component, technology and application. The type segments include portable and fixed. On the basis of component the global infrared imaging market is categorized into IR detectors, IR lens systems IR sensors and other. Furthermore, on the basis of technology the infrared imaging market is segmented as uncooled and cooled. On the basis of application the infrared imaging market is segmented as medical, automotive, consumer electronics, firefighting, aerospace & defense and surveillance.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global infrared imaging market such as, Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Zhejiang Dali Technology Co., Ltd., Sofradir Group, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. , DRS Technologies, Inc., Flir Systems, Inc, OpgalOptronics Industries Ltd., General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., and Fluke Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global infrared imaging market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of infrared imaging market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the infrared imaging market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the infrared imaging market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

