In-Flight Entertainment Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2018-2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of In-Flight Entertainment Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the In-Flight Entertainment Market by type (air interface and core network), system (centralized self-organizing network, hybrid self-organizing network, and distributed self-organizing network), and product (hardware, connectivity, and communication, content) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. In-Flight Entertainment Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the In-Flight Entertainment Market. According to report the global in-flight entertainment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

The Combination of Wireless In-Flight Connectivity and In-Flight Entertainment have Opened Several Growth Opportunities for the Players in this Market

With rise in significant demand for the in-flight entertainment systems, the new entertainment systems companies offering W-IFE software and hardware are growing at a rapid pace. The growth in this market is attributed to the factors such as growing competition among the aviation companies by providing enhanced customer experience, growing number of air-travelers and technological advancements. Additionally, mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops manufacturing companies have started offering wireless in-flight connectivity and entertainment services to customers, such factors are also likely to drive the In-flight entertainment market. However, high cost associated with networking technologies, hardware connectivity, and increased concerns about data privacy and security are expected to restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, the combination of wireless in-flight connectivity and in-flight entertainment have opened several growth opportunities for the players in this market, and they are now offering value added services such as live movies, live content and other services, this in turn is projected to augment the opportunities in this market over the upcoming years.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report on global in-flight entertainment market covers segments such as type, system and product. The type segments include air interface and core network. On the basis of system the global in-flight entertainment market is categorized into centralized self-organizing network, hybrid self-organizing network and distributed self-organizing network. Furthermore, on the basis of product the in-flight entertainment market is segmented as hardware, connectivity & communication and content.

The U.S. Drives the Growth in the North America Region as it is the Largest Market in the Region

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global in-flight entertainment market such as, Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG, Zodiac Aerospace, Gogo LLC, Thales Group, Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc, Onair, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Digecor, Inc., and Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global in-flight entertainment market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of in-flight entertainment market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the in-flight entertainment market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the in-flight entertainment market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

