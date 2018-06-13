Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2023

Study on Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market by type (epoxy adhesives, silicone adhesives, polyurethane, acrylic adhesives, cyanoacrylate, natural resins), technology (waterborne, solvent-borne ),by application(Internal, External) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Medical Adhesives and Sealants over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market which includes company profiling of Ethicon, Covidien, B. Braun, Henkel AG & Company, Baxter International Inc., 3M, Adhesion Biomedical, Cohera Medical, Inc., H.B. Fuller, and CryoLife. According to report the global medical adhesives and sealants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report on global medical adhesives and sealants market covers segments such as adhesives type, technology and application. The adhesives type segments include epoxy adhesives, silicone adhesives, polyurethane, acrylic adhesives, cyanoacrylate, natural resins and other adhesives. On the basis of technology the global medical adhesives and sealants market is categorized into waterborne, solvent-borne and other. On the basis of application the global medical adhesives and sealants market is categorized into Internal, External and other

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major key Players Covered in this Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global medical adhesives and sealants Market such as, Ethicon, Covidien, B. Braun, Henkel AG & Company, Baxter International Inc., 3M, Adhesion Biomedical, Cohera Medical, Inc., H.B. Fuller, and CryoLife.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1Report Description

1.2Research Methods

1.3Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Overview

3.1Introduction

3.2Market Dynamics

3.2.1Drivers

3.2.2Restraints

3.2.3Opportunities

3.2.4Challenges

3.3Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5Competitive Landscape in the Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market

4. Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market by Adhesives Type 2017 – 2023

4.1Epoxy Adhesives

4.2Silicone Adhesives

4.3Polyurethane

4.4Acrylic Adhesives

4.5Cyanoacrylate

4.6Natural resins

4.7Other Adhesives

5. Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market by Technology 2017 – 2023

5.1Waterborne

5.2Solvent-borne

5.3Other

6. Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market by Application 2017 – 2023

6.1Internal

6.2External

6.10Others

7. Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

7.1North America

7.1.1North America Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market by Adhesives Type

7.1.2North America Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market by Technology

7.1.3North America Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market by Application

7.1.4North America Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market by Country

7.2Europe

7.2.1Europe Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market by Adhesives Type

7.2.2Europe Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market by Technology

7.2.3Europe Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market by Application

7.2.4Europe Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market by Country

7.3Asia-Pacific

7.3.1Asia-Pacific Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market by Adhesives Type

7.3.2Asia-Pacific Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market by Technology

7.3.3Asia-Pacific Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market by Application

7.3.4Asia-Pacific Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market by Country

7.4RoW

7.4.1RoW Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market by Adhesives Type

7.4.2RoW Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market by Technology

7.4.3RoW Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market by Application

7.4.4RoW Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market by Sub-Region

