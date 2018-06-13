Senior Helpers and Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Collaborate on Local Resource Center

The home care provider collaborates with the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America to establish resource centers providing education about dementia and caregiving to patients and families.

[EVANSTON, 06/13/2018] – The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) unites with Senior Helpers to start local resource centers known as AFA C.A.R.E.S. Affiliates. The resource centers serve as primary points of education and support for the community.

The senior home care serving Bluffton, and surrounding communities, explains that it will help people with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia, as well as their families, to further understand and cope with the disease and to discover options for supportive services.

Collaboration Dedicated to Make a Difference

The partnership between the two national organizations through AFA C.A.R.E.S. aims to create a difference in the community of people with dementia by providing education, support, and compassion.

AFA C.A.R.E.S. affiliates consist of AFA Qualified Dementia Care Providers community educators guide families in their caregiving journey.

Apart from trained dementia care educators, AFA C.A.R.E.S. affiliates provide information related to dementia, successful aging, and caregiving.

Senior Helpers adds that there are also local resources and referrals, and dementia-related community events.

Patients and families can contact AFA’s licensed social workers and will have access to the foundation’s national initiatives, services, and programs.

Changing the Face of Care

The AFA focuses on providing excellent care and services to people facing dementia together with their families and caregivers via member organizations committed to improving quality of life.

Meanwhile, Senior Helpers shares the same passion for providing reliable and affordable home care services to make the life of seniors with dementia and their families easier and enjoyable.

The team of professional caregivers offers Alzheimer’s and dementia care to assist patients and families with daily activities such as laundry, meal preparation, bathing, and medication reminders.

About Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers is an in-home care provider serving older adults across the nation. Its services include companion care, personal care, transition assistance, sitter assistance, Alzheimer’s and dementia care, and other relevant services. The company is a team of trained and professional caregivers that help improve the quality of life of its clients.

To know more, visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/ today.