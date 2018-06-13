Thegiftmagic.com Launched to Keep India’s Gifting Industry Relevant & Ahead of the Time

Pune, India, June 13, 2018 — Ravindra Pratap Singh and Vishnu Aerat, two young entrepreneurs and creative minds, started Thegiftmagic.com in January 2018, with an objective to modernize the Indian gifting industry, where each individual and organizations will find gifts of their choice in their budget. This is the first and one-of-its kind online shopping resource dedicated to offer the perfect gift for any occasion and any purpose to each and every individual.

Using the power of the Internet, Thegiftmagic.com now makes it easier than ever before for everyone to find gifts that are tailored to their hobbies, interests and personalities. The website has emerged as one of the Internet’s most comprehensive online platform to offer interactive and personalized services for customers to shop for the most striking or unique gift items at unbelievable prices. The intuitive platform also helps customers to remember all gifting occasions and plan for gifts to consolidate their relationships with people who matter in their lives.

According to Ravindra, they have served more than 2000 customers in last 6 months and by year end they are targeting to serve more than 12000 customers. With major gifting occasions, such as Diwali and Christmas are yet to come, the co-founder of Thegiftmagic.com is upbeat about a brisk business during the upcoming gifting seasons. Ravindra understands that the gifting industry has been evolving in a big way in the country, and they are using the technology and an exceptional collection of gift items to cater to the gifting needs of the diverse group of customers, from individuals to organizations and big enterprises. The platform aims to create an atmosphere were gifts exchanged adds value to the lives of the sender and the receiver.

While Vishnu opines that they attempt at filling the gap in the gifting industry by providing customers with a year-round gifting option for varied occasions and purposes, including birthdays, events, Valentine’s Day, Diwali, Marriage Anniversary, and so on. With an astounding selection of beautiful gifts, the website offers golden opportunities for people to showcase their caring nature and express love and respect for others.

Besides, the online gifting platform also offers exciting discounts and offers from time to time. To grab a discount or to purchase from an outstanding range of gift items, one can visit the website https://www.thegiftmagic.com.