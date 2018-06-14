Database Management Platform Market Growth, Size and Segments by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Data management platforms allow to collect, organize, and activate data from any source to gain a holistic view of the consumers, in order to provide efficient and effective marketing campaigns. Also, growing popularity of internet is one major factor fuelling the growth of data management platform market. Data management platform end users are classified into ad agencies, marketers and publishers.

The global Database Management Platform Market is segmented by data type, data source, and end-user. By data type, the market is sub-segmented into First Party Data, Second Party Data, and Third Party Data. By data source, the market consists of Web Analytics Tools, Mobile Web, Mobile Apps, CRM Data, POS Data, Social Network and others. By end-user, the market is segmented into ad agencies, marketers and publishers.

Rising number of customers connected through data-sharing devices is eventually expected to fuel the adoption of data management platforms among advertising agencies & PR agencies. Data management platforms help in decreasing ad wastage and increasing return on investment. This helps in improving the overall efficiency of the marketing campaigns. For marketers, it is beneficial to deploy data management platforms in order to improve their campaign performance and also increase customer engagement across screens. Customer engagement is basically driven by relevance and with proper content personalization, it can help in reaching the right audience at the right time for providing maximum engagement.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global database management platform market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately USD 3,506.7 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

KBM Group LLC (U.S.)

Rocket Fuel, Inc. (U.S.)

Salesforce Inc.(U.S.)

Lotame Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

Turn Inc. (U.S.)

Neustar, Inc. (U.S.)

SAS Institute (U.S.)

Cloudera Inc.

SAP SE (Germany)

Informatica (U.S.)

V12 Data

Segments:

Key Findings:

By Data Type: First party data type is dominating the market of Database Management Platform by data type and has reached USD 526.30 Million in the year 2017, and the third party is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.76%.

By End-User: Ad Agencies is dominating the market for database management platform by end-user and has reached USD 530.59 Million in the year 2017. The publisher is the fastest growing at a 16.36% CAGR.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of database management platform market is being studied for the region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in database management platform market in North America is attributed to due to rising in the online customer and internet usage.

As growth in technological advancements, the rise of connected devices increases the usage of data sharing across different platforms. Asia Pacific region is estimated to be fastest growing owing to the presence of major IT players which generate large volumes of data and presence of small and medium-size enterprises that provides database management services.

