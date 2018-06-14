Global Passive Optical LAN Market Sales, Market Overview, Analysis Research Report 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Passive Optical LAN Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Passive Optical LAN Market by application (FTIL, HFC, loop feeder, SDHS), component (optical amplifiers, optical cables, optical circulators, optical encoders, optical filters, wavelength division multiplexers and demultiplexers) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Passive Optical LAN Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Passive Optical LAN Market. Global passive optical LAN market size is expected to exceed USD X.xx billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR between 21% and 22% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Increasing Demand for Bandwidth is a Major Factor that Drives the Growth of the Passive Optical LAN Market

Alcatel –Lucent SA, Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd and ZTE Corporation are the major players with two thirds of share in the global passive optical LAN market. Huge investments in research and development, entry of more vendors, acquisitions for market consolidation, capacity expansion, promotion of enterprise & residential LAN solutions, and partnerships with telecommunication companies for 4g & next generation services characterizes the global passive optical LAN market. The factors such as flexibility, scalability, better security features and ability to handle huge number of devices in enterprises with greater bandwidth drives the demand for POL from the corporate sector. Passive optical LAN is ecofriendly as it uses optical splitters and limits the use of non-renewable equipment and it drives the demand for the passive optical LAN worldwide to replace copper based networks. POL networks maintain HVAC standards to reduce power consumption and it is a major driver for the global POL market. Ease of upgradation of POL networks, as it requires only replacement of electronic equipment, while maintaining the existing fiber cables, enhances the demand for POL.Among applications, SDHS and SONET are anticipated to attain major share in POL market, as they are data protocols, which have the ability to expedite steady voice conversation. Wavelength division multiplexers & demultipliers segment accounts for significant share in the POL market. Growing usage in networks with ultra-high capacities, the demand for variable optical amplifiers are anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period 2017-2023.Passive optical networks have lesser range than the active optical networks. Data transmission may slow down during peak time due to latency factor. These two are major restraints for the global POL market. As the initial investments, installation costs of passive optical and operational costs are less when compared to copper based networks, the major players in the market are anticipated to gain lot of opportunities for network upgradation worldwide. Rolling of wider 4g & next generation services and applications by telecommunications is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the major players in the POL market.

Get Free Sample Pages of this Premium Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/100

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of passive optical LAN market. The global passive optical LAN market is segmented by application, by component, and by end user. The global passive optical LAN market by application covers Fiber in the Loop (FTIL), Interoffice, hybrid fiber-coaxial cable (HFC), loop feeder, synchronous digital hierarchy systems (SDHS) and synchronous optical network (SONET). On the basis of component, the market is segmented as fixed& variable optical attenuators, optical amplifiers, optical cables, optical circulators, optical couplers, optical connectors, optical encoders,optical filters, optical tranceivers, patch cords & pig tails, wavelength division multiplexers and wavelength division demultiplexers among others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as enterprises and residential among others.

Increasing Demand for Bandwidth and Increasing Demand for Energy Prudent Networking Solutions in Africa and Latin America Drives the Growth of POL Market

Among geographies, Asia Pacific dominates the global passive optical LAN market, followed by North America and Europe. The increasing demand for bandwidth relative to the growing data traffic as well as the increasing demand for passive optical networks drives the growth of Asia Pacific. Increasing investments in fiber optic infrastructure by government, telecom and broadband service providers are anticipated to enhance the growth of the Asia-pacific LAN market. Availability of advanced technologies, growing demand for advanced security features in corporate sector and growing demand for energy efficient simplified networks drives the growth of the North American POL market. Major investments in network infrastructure, research and development.

Companies Profiled

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global passive optical LAN market include Adtran Inc, Alcatel Lucent SA , Cisco Systems, CommScope Inc, Ericsson Inc, Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd, IBM Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd, Tellabs Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Zhone Technologies and ZTE Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of passive optical LAN globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the passive optical LAN market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the passive optical LAN market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/passive_optical_lan_market