Lithuania Alcoholic Drinks Market by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2023

Alcoholic drinks is going through tough times in Lithuania. The declining population and stricter regulation of the market dragged down volume sales in all categories within alcoholic drinks in 2016. Also, a relatively short and cold summer season, the introduction of a deposit system for single-use packaging, the emerging health and wellness trend and the entry of the Lidl low-price discounter chain were other factors behind the decreasing volume sales of companies operating in alcoholic drinks…
Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in Lithuania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2012-2016), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table Of Content
All Categories Within Alcoholic Drinks Register Declines in Total Volume Sales in 2016
Higher Excise Taxes and the Stricter Regulatory Environment Hamper Sales of Alcoholic Drinks in 2016
Unfavourable Market Conditions Lead Companies To Focus More on Exports And/or Other Business Divisions
Lidl Opens Its First Stores in Lithuania
Retail Volume Sales Are Expected To Decline Over the Forecast Period
Market Background
Legislation
Table 1 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2011-2016
Taxation and Duty Levies
Table 2 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2016
Table 3 Typical Wholesaler and Retailer Off-trade Mark-ups by Selected Categories 2016
Table 4 Selling Margin of a Typical Beer Brand in Retail Channel Which Does Not Use Wholesalers 2016
Table 5 Selling Margin of a Typical Wine Brand in Retail Channel Which Uses Wholesalers 2016
Table 6 Selling Margin of a Typical Spirits Brand in Retail Channel Which Does Not Use Wholesalers 2016
Operating Environment
Contraband/parallel Trade
Duty Free
Cross-border/private Imports
Key New Product Launches
Summary 1 Key New Product Developments 2016
Market Indicators
Table 7 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2011-2016
Market Data
Table 8 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2011-2016
Table 9 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2011-2016
Table 10 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2011-2016
Table 11 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 12 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2016
Table 13 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2016
Table 14 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2016
Table 15 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2016
Table 16 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2012-2016
Table 17 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2011-2016
Table 18 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2016
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2016-2021
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2016-2021
Table 21 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2016-2021
Table 22 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2016-2021
Definitions
Published Data Comparisons
Sources
Summary 2 Research Sources
Kalnapilio-tauro Grupe Uab in Alcoholic Drinks (lithuania)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 3 Kalnapilio-Tauro Grupe UAB: Key Facts
Summary 4 Kalnapilio-Tauro Grupe UAB: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 5 Kalnapilio-Tauro Grupe UAB: Competitive Position 2016
Stumbras Ab in Alcoholic Drinks (lithuania)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 6 Stumbras AB: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 7 Stumbras AB: Competitive Position 2016
Vilniaus Degtine Ab in Alcoholic Drinks (lithuania)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 8 Vilniaus Degtine AB: Key Facts
Summary 9 Vilniaus Degtine AB: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 10 Vilniaus Degtine AB: Competitive Position 2016
Headlines
Trends
Production, Imports and Exports
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Background
Lager Price Band Methodology
Continued…….
