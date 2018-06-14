Magnesium Glycinate Market Report Explored in Latest Research 2017 – 2025

Magnesium glycinate is a salt of glycine, which is also known as magnesium diglycinate or magnesium biglycinate. It is mostly sold as a dietary supplement in the market and contains 14.1% elemental magnesium, which is an essential mineral for the human body.

The magnesium glycinate usage as alpha amino acid is safe in present practices of dosages in cosmetics & personal care products. Magnesium glycinate can be utilized in antacid products for over the counter (OTC) human usage, which has been approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in April, 2017. However, the high consumption of magnesium glycinate can cause side-effects such as gastrointestinal distress, diarrhea, and nausea. In the food industry, magnesium glycinate acts as a mineral rice source and is employed as a dietary essential supplement. In the pharmaceutical sector, it is used as enzymes, an oral cleanser, and for the treatment of diabetes.

The global market for magnesium glycinate can be segmented based on product type and application. Based on product type, the global market can be segregated into liquid, powder, and granules. Based on application, the market can be classified into nutraceuticals & pharmaceuticals, food additives, and personal care applications.

Magnesium glycinate is also available in Liquid form. Magnesium glycinate liquids are best-absorbed form in the human body and gentle on the stomach, as compared to powders and capsules, for bariatric surgery patients.

Consumption of dietary supplements is increasing among consumers due to rise in the adoption of healthy lifestyle and increase in consumer preference to get easier nutritional support. Interest in healthy aging, novel and convenient delivery forms, and the expansion of nutrition products are key factors driving the mineral supplement industry, which in turn is anticipated to drive the magnesium glycinate market. However, when this supplement is used in higher concentration or dose, it is likely to cause side effects such as nausea and vomiting and stomach pain, and can also prove fatal. This is estimated to increase the lack of trust about the product among consumers, which in turn is likely to restrain the magnesium glycinate market.

Key players operating in the global magnesium glycinate market include AJINOMOTO, CLARIANT, BASF, SOLVAY, Novotech nutraceuticals, and Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical Co., Ltd.