Outdoor Garden Furniture Market Will hit at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2026

Outdoor living now is more than a few chairs scattered in the garden. Hence, outdoor furniture makers are offering comfortable, attractive furniture with various color options. In the recent years, there has been an advancement in fabric technology in outdoor garden furniture. Growing trend of outdoor garden restaurants is also driving the market growth for outdoor furniture for garden. Consumers buying outdoor furniture for garden are looking for stylish and attractive, easy to maintain and durable furniture. Outdoor furniture for garden with multifunctional features are also gaining popularity.

However, shrinking space of garden and balcony in modern infrastructure and the trend of compact housing is negatively impacting the growth of the global outdoor garden furniture market. The trend in housing with small and patio garden is also becoming common. Hence, the preference for garden furniture in terms material, size, and design is also changing.

As per the report by Fact.MR, the global outdoor garden furniture market is likely to witness significant growth. During 2017-2026, the market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 6.4% in terms of value. While on basis of volume, the global outdoor garden furniture market is estimated to reach 14,622 thousand units towards the end of 2026. Following are the insights on how the global market will perform in the coming years.

6 Forecast Highlights on Global Outdoor Garden Furniture Market

North America is expected to be the largest region in the global outdoor garden furniture market. Presence of well-established players in the U.S. is driving the market growth in the region. Also, the rising demand for outdoor cooking equipment such as grill is contributing to the growth of outdoor garden furniture market.Europe is also likely to witness significant growth during 2017-2026. Consumers are increasingly using garden space for recreational activities. Consumers are looking for climate-proof, low maintenance, and easy-to-clean furniture.Seating sets are expected to witness robust growth as a product in outdoor furniture for garden in terms of value. Seating sets are estimated to bring in more than US$ 3,600 million revenue towards the end of 2026.

Wood as a material is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. By the end of 2026, outdoor furniture for garden made out of wood is estimated to surpass US$ 2,900 million revenue.Outdoor garden furniture for leisure and decoration is anticipated to gain the highest traction in the market. Application of outdoor furniture for garden as a part leisure and decoration is expected to bring in over US$ 3,400 million in terms of value by the end of 2026.Independent furniture store is expected to be the largest seller of outdoor garden furniture.Towards the end of 2026, independent furniture store as sales channel is estimated to surpass US$ 2,500 million revenue.The report also offers information on the key companies in the global market for outdoor garden furniture, which will remain operative through 2026.

These include companies such as Herman Miller Inc., Inter Ikea Systems B.V., Trex Company, Inc., Steelcase Inc., Kimball International, Inc., Keter Plastic Ltd, Brown Jordan International, Inc., Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Limited, Century Furniture LLC, Flanders Industries, Inc., Agio International Co., Inc., DEDON GmbH, Tuuci, Inc., EMU Group S.p.A, Royal Botania NV, Homecrest Outdoor Living, LLC, Hartman Outdoor Products BV, Kettal Group, Sitra Holdings (International) Ltd, Treasure Garden Inc., Fischer Mobel GmbH, Winston Furniture Company, Inc., Gloster Furniture Limited, Adams Manufacturing Company, and Vixen Hill Manufacturing Company Inc.

