PARKER JEWISH PRESIDENT MICHAEL N. ROSENBLUT HONORED BY NEW YORK BOARD OF RABBIS, 2018 Humanitarian Award is New York Board of Rabbis’ Highest Honor

New Hyde Park, New York — Michael N. Rosenblut, President and CEO of Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation, received the 2018 Humanitarian Award at the New York Board of Rabbis (NYBR) Annual Humanitarian Awards reception on Monday, June 11, 2018, at The Hotel Edison, New York City. Since 1882, the NYBR has worked to bring together and honor diverse Jewish and other religious leaders from the metropolitan New York City area and beyond, building solidarity, promoting interfaith dialogue, and supporting rabbis in all their pastoral duties.

According to Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, NYBR Executive Vice President, this year’s three honorees were: Michael N. Rosenblut, President and CEO of Parker Jewish Institute; Larry Fishelson, Co-Founder of Dynalink Communications; and Alan Phillips, CEO of Phillips Holdings. “The outstanding leadership, community service and humanitarian achievements of our three honorees, is truly worthy of recognition,” Rabbi Potasnik said.

Michael N. Rosenblut is President and CEO of Parker Jewish Institute, one of the nation’s leading health care and rehabilitation centers for adults; Founder and Chairman of AgeWell New York, a Managed Long Term Care Plan and Medicare Advantage Plan; President and CEO of Queens-Long Island Renal Institute; President and CEO of Lakeville Ambulette Transportation, a seven-county-wide medical transportation service. He serves on the Boards of LeadingAge New York (Chair-Elect), Association of Jewish Aging Services, Continuing Care Leadership Coalition, and League of Voluntary Hospitals and Homes of New York.

NYBR has close relations with leaders of New York’s various faith traditions. When prejudice harms any member of a community, all are harmed. Such common concerns require collaborative efforts in seeking solutions to challenges confronting society, including prejudice, mental health, affordable housing, adequate health insurance, poverty and homelessness. NYBR’s work in this area allows different faith traditions to be there for each other in times of crisis, as well as times of celebration.

Photo Caption: Michael N. Rosenblut, M.B.A., LNHA, CASP, President & CEO, Parker Jewish Institute.

Please go to: www.parkerinstitute.org for more information.