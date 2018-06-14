Waterproofing Direct Offers the Benefits of Primerless Adhesion with ARDEX Sealants

Providing strong expansion jointing without the use of primers, Waterproofing Direct offers high-quality primerless sealants from ARDEX. The product carries several properties ideal for both porous and non-porous substrates.

ARDEX’s One-Component Primerless Sealants

From the ARDEX brand of speciality building materials’ comes the ARDEX RA 030 and the ARDEX RA 040. These are one-component, moisture curing expansion joint sealants made from professional-grade polyether. While the products do not require primers to take effect, they are ideal for use on both porous and non-porous substrates.

The ARDEX RA 030 is typically used for sealing internal or external moving cracks that are not exposed to heavy traffic. The sealant has an anticipated moving capacity of not more than 35%. As a moisture curing polyether, the ARDEX RA 030 cures and dries through its natural reaction to atmospheric moisture for 36 to 72 hours. In locations that experience low humidity, the sealant can be misted with water to enhance the curing process.

For a sealing agent with lower anticipated movement capacity, ARDEX offers the ARDEX RA 040. With a 25% movement capacity, the sealant is ideal for pre-fabricated and tilt-up buildings. While the ARDEX RA 040 carries properties similar to the RA 030, the former has a curing and drying time of 24 hours.

Advantages of ARDEX’s Primerless Sealants

Both the ARDEX RA 030 and 040 solve the common problem of bubble formations in damp surfaces. Due to their moisture curing polyether composition, the ARDEX sealants properly react to damp surfaces. They possess excellent resistance to weathering and damage caused by UV exposure. Their composition is free of solvents, halogens and acids and has no unpleasant odours.

The ARDEX RA 030 presents good chemical resistance to water, aliphatic solvents, mineral oils and inorganic acids and alkalis. The ARDEX RA 040 performs well against weak acids and alkalis with a pH range of 6 to 8.

