Bergamot Oil Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.9% through 2017 to 2022

The global bergamot oil market is forecasted to demonstrate a moderate CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022 as per the latest research report released by Fact.MR. The report estimates that the revenue from the global bergamot oil market will reach US$ 29.7 Mn in the year 2022.

The wide ranging benefits of Bergamot oil have made it popular amongst the consumers across all the regions of the world and the market for bergamot oil is in a sure shot growth trajectory. One of the main benefits of bergamot oil is that it acts as an antidepressant, and helps to release emotional pain. It also helps in relieving joint and muscle pain and aids in the process of digestion. Bergamot oil also helps in soothing the skin irritations and helps to make the skin look glowing and radiant.

It also works as a sedative and helps in relieving pain. Bergamot oil also works as an antiseptic and helps in the killing of germs and harmful bacteria in the body. Apart from such wide ranging uses, bergamot oil is also used as a deodorant as it helps to prevent the growth of germs that cause body odor. Bergamot oil also acts as an anti-congestive, and it helps in the prevention of congestion. Due to such beneficial properties of bergamot oil, the market for bergamot oil is gaining traction all over the world.

Key takeaways from the global bergamot oil market

The bergamot oil market in Europe is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue in the year 2017, and will continue to do so till the end of the assessment period in the year 2022, growing at a moderate CAGR.

As far as the bergamot oil market’s source type segments are concerned, the natural segment is the largest one, which represents nearly two-thirds of the market in the year 2017. The absolute growth of the natural segment is larger than any other segment in the source type segment.As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the North America bergamot oil market will grow at a sluggish CAGR during the assessment period.

Fact.MR forecasts that the organic segment is poised to grow to US$ 11 Mn in the year 2022. The organic segment will grow at a moderate CAGR during the assessment period and will account for nearly one-third of the revenue share of the source type segment in the year 2017.As per the findings of the Fact.MR report on the global bergamot oil market, the absolute segment is poised to reach a value of US$ 11.9 Mn at the end of the assessment period in the year 2022.

The absolute segment is estimated to account for more than one-third of the revenue share of the form type segment by the year 2017.In the competitive landscape of the global bergamot oil market, the key players profiled are Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd., do Terra International, Fischer S/A – Com. Ind. e Agricultura (Citrosuco Paulista SA), Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils Ltd., Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc., Citromax Flavors, Inc. (Citromax S.A.C.I.), Symrise AG, Bontoux S.A.S., Young Living Essential Oils LC and Citrus Oleo.

