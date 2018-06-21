NEC establishes NEC Laboratories India

NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) today announced the establishment of NEC Laboratories India (NLI), a solutions and technology research and development site in Mumbai, India, aiming for the global expansion of its solutions for society business.

The new laboratories will be established in July 2018 within NEC Technologies India Private Limited (NECTI), where Akihiko Iketani, senior manager, Central Research Laboratories, NEC Corporation, is slated to lead operations. By employing highly skilled IT talent and conducting joint research with academia, customers and partners, NLI will promote the agile development and commercialization of solutions for India and other emerging countries in collaboration with NECTI’s Centers of Excellence (*1, NECTI CoE).

Aiming to launch new business utilizing local know-how and big data, which are acquired through existing business and partnerships, such as the system integration for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) systems in India and logistics visualization services, NLI will engage in the creation of new solutions in the fields of public transportation and logistics, public safety, digital government and cashless payment.

The annual growth rate of GDP in India is between +7 to 8％ on average, and the country’s ICT market is expected to achieve annual revenue of 51 billion USD by 2020, becoming the largest market in the Asia-Pacific region (*2). Moreover, in support of developing a livable and sustainable society, the Indian Government is looking to invest 50 billion USD annually in smart cities projects. Coupled with this, the increasing need for anti-terrorism measures has caused a sharp rise in demand for public safety solutions.

Positioning the safety business as a global growth engine in its “Mid-Term Management Plan 2020,” covering the three-year period until FY2020, NEC aims to promote the expansion of “NEC Safer Cities” business, including public safety, digital government and smart transportation.

As part of these efforts, NLI will accelerate and strengthen the development of solutions for society and promote the spread of solutions from India to other emerging countries, while blazing a successful path of reverse innovation to markets throughout the world.

“We need to take a long-term perspective and address community-based research and development activities to win the confidence of local customers and partners. The establishment of a research and development site in India, where there is a wealth of IT talent, will enable us to create solutions that are valuable for the whole world through agile research and development,” said Motoo Nishihara, senior vice president, NEC Corporation.

***

Note:

*1) NECTI Center of Excellence：

A development site with advanced know-how that operates in a wide array of fields, including Biometrics, Analytics and Retail

*2) According to NEC research as of June 19, 2018

