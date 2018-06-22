Duodenoscope Market is Set to Surge Significantly During 2026

Duodenoscopes are flexible, reusable, illuminated tubes that are used to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal ailments of pancreas and bile ducts. Duodenoscopes are inserted through the mouth, throat, and stomach into the top portion of the small intestine called duodenum. They are used during a potentially life-saving surgery called endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP). Duodenoscopes are used as minimally invasive technique to drain fluids from pancreatic and biliary ducts. They play a vital role in diagnosing and treating serious, often lethal diseases. Duodenoscopes are used in more than 500,000 ERCP procedures in the U.S alone every year. These are multipart instruments with more complex working parts than conventional endoscopes. This makes them susceptible to carry infections from one patient to another if not cleaned and disinfected properly.

The global duodenoscope market is expected to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period. Technological advancements to make duodenoscope more applicable for healthcare are anticipated to drive the market in the near future. Increase in prevalence of various gastrointestinal conditions such as pancreatic and bile duct cancer tumors is estimated to augment the demand for duodenoscope across the world in the near future. Rapid increase in contraction of diseases across the globe and rise in the demand for better quality control options are augmenting the demand for duodenoscope. Rise in initiatives by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S.FDA to improve product design in order to facilitate better disinfection of duodenoscope thereby reducing the chances of patient to patient infection is also expected to drive the market. Increase in number of duodenoscope related multidrug-resistant bacterial infections such as E. coli and Klebsiella, and the resultant product recall are some of the factors anticipated to hamper the market during the forecast period.

The global duodenoscope market can be segmented based on product, application, and region. In terms of product, the market can be bifurcated into flexible video duodenoscope and flexible non-video duodenoscope. Based on application, the market can be divided into diagnostic duodenoscope and treatment duodenoscope. In terms of region, the global duodenoscope market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is anticipated to account for dominant share of the global duodenoscope market between 2017 and 2025, due to the high adoption of duodenoscope, superior healthcare infrastructure, advancements in technology, and increase in the number of patients with gastrointestinal disorders in the region. The market in Europe is anticipated to witness rapid growth during the forecast period owing to the high awareness about technological advancements, increase in affordability of healthcare services, and rise in expenditure on healthcare services.

Developing countries in Asia Pacific are expected to witness rapid development during the forecast period. Rise in awareness about advanced quality control practices, increase in number of healthcare research and development programs, development of healthcare infrastructure, and growth in interest of foreign investors are driving the market in Asia Pacific. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are poised to be highly promising markets for duodenoscope in Asia Pacific in the near future. Rapid development of healthcare infrastructure, rise in medical tourism from the Middle East and Western countries of Europe for cheaper healthcare services, and increase in emphasis on research and development in the healthcare sector are some of the prominent factors for the positive outlook of the duodenoscope market.

Key players operating in the global duodenoscope market are Olympus Corporation, PENTAX Medical Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG., and Custom Ultrasonics, Inc.

