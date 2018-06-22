Dyes Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2016 to 2024

Dyes are colored substances applied in the form of an aqueous solution on various substrates. These are used as colorants in different industrial applications such as food processing, printing inks, wood stain, textile processing, and others. Dyes have high selective absorptivity for liquids as well as substrates as compared to other color-imparting materials such as pigments. Excellent absorption characteristics of dyes enable them to lose their physical and structural properties during their application on substrates. Low resistance to light and reduced shelf life are some of the other distinct features of dyes. Thus, they are generally used in surface coating, food, and printing applications that require high transparency levels for manufacturing finished products. Dyes can be classified on the basis of their solubility in a particular medium or substrate as basic dyes, fat-soluble dyes, and metal complex dyes.

The global market for dyes has been witnessing significant growth due to rising demand from end-user industries such as food, textile, printing inks, and paints & coatings. Developing economies such as China, India, Brazil, and Indonesia are likely to play a substantial role in boosting consumption of dyes in the next few years. India and Indonesia are gradually taking the lead in manufacturing dyes due to availability of raw materials as well as various organic intermediate chemicals. Countries in ASEAN such as Indonesia, Vietnam, and Singapore are expected to be emerging markets owing to development of key end-users such as paints & coatings and food processing. Furthermore, growth in these countries is expected to be boosted by shift in production of dyes from developed regions such as Europe and North America. Trends have changed during the past 10 years due to several factors such as lower cost of production in Asia Pacific as well as rising prominence of the region, which acts as the hub for end-user industries such as textile, food, and paints & coatings. This shift in production trends from the West to East has caused the global market for dyes to become concentrated, particularly in Asia Pacific. This, in turn, has resulted in intense competition in the market.

However, concerns have been raised over excess cost of interest. This has lowered investment in research and development activities, which serve as the key source of service and product innovations. In addition, high energy costs have negatively impacted production units.

BASF SE, KRONOS Worldwide Inc., Haining Tongyuan Chemical Factory, Lanxess, Rockwood Holdings, Inc., and Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. are key players present in the global dyes