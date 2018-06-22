Get Better-than-Basic Vehicle Protection with Oxford Auto Insurance

Illinois requires car owners and drivers to have basic liability insurance in case of accidents on the road, but is this enough? Get the right automobile insurance coverage with Oxford Auto Insurance, a trusted name in the market with over 65 years of experience.

[OAKBROOK, 6/22/2018]—The state of Illinois requires its car owners and drivers to have primary insurance coverage in case of a collision with another driver, and both drivers have the means to cover damages incurred. However, instead of finding minimum coverage at a low cost, drivers should look for affordable automotive insurance that can provide the coverage that suits their specific needs. This is what Oxford Auto Insurance, the leading insurance agency in the Chicagoland area, offers car owners.

Auto Insurance in Illinois

To meet the state’s required insurance policy, drivers must have one that covers a minimum of:

• $25,000 liability for injuries per person

• $50,000 of liability per accident

• $20,000 of property damage coverage

• $25,000 per person and $50,000 total per accident for underinsured and uninsured motorists

Many insurance agencies in the country provide low-cost minimum insurance policies, but they do not protect the vehicle or pay for medical bills and other losses in case of an accident injury. Oxford Auto Insurance recognizes the limitations of a basic insurance policy, so it offers better coverage with its affordable packages.

Better-than-Basic Auto Insurance

Drivers shopping for insurance will find Oxford Auto Insurance’s insurance products cost-effective with more features and services than the usual basic policies, and at competitive prices. With low down and monthly payments, increased liability limits, tow truck insurance, and other benefits, the company protects a driver’s financial interests. Clients also receive these benefits quickly and conveniently.

Unlike other insurance agencies, Oxford Auto Insurance’s policies include collision insurance, medical payments, and more. While drivers with bare minimum insurance policies from other providers are financially responsible for extra expenses, clients under Oxford Auto Insurance are fully covered in case of accidents.

About Oxford Auto Insurance

Oxford Auto Insurance is the leading provider of vehicle insurance in Illinois, where drivers are required to carry basic insurance when on the road. With the company’s low rates, low payments, and acceptance of clients with different credit scores, many drivers turn to it for reliable, cost-effective auto insurance coverage.

Oxford Auto Insurance is an accredited business under the Better Business Bureau and has served Chicagoland and surrounding areas for over 65 years.

Visit their website at https://www.oxfordauto.com/.