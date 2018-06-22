IAS means “The Indian Administrative Service”, which is an office of “Union Public Service Commission” (UPSC). Everyone has a desire to choose the best profession for a successful life. So, when anyone asks that “How to prepare for IAS exam after 12th” then the first thing is that you can’t appear in the exam very after 12th but it’s a good idea to start preparing for it after 12th. You will have to complete your graduation first and after that you may appear in CSE.

This article will help you to understand the preparation process to appear in “IAS Exam”. There are many articles on “IAS Exam”, in which everyone has discussed in their own ways. This article will also give you the details as per facts and figures. This process has some steps in itself to be followed.

There are 3 phases of exams

Preface Exam Preparation Main Exam Preparation Interview Practice in front of Panel

Preface Exam Requirements:

Get the current syllabus of UPSC

Get more and more knowledge of history, geography, economics,and

Study administrative affairs of India

You should have a complete awareness of daily currents affairs

Choose optional subject quite carefully

Get the current paper pattern and analyze that how questions have been asked in them

Know the proper use of library reference books and improve your reading capacity to the fullest

Read newspapers and watch news channels on a daily basis

Prepare for multiple choice question paper through internet and objective type books

Practice and sit in mock tests again and again

Get a better review of essay writing from previous work

Stay alert about the national and international current affairs

The practice of essay writing with proper formatting and in 3 hours’ time limit

Main Exam Requirements