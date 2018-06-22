Senior Helpers Richmond Assists Aging Veterans with VA Benefit

Senior Helpers informs veterans of their qualification for the Veterans Administration’s Aid and Attendance Pension Benefit in-home care services.

[CHICAGO, 6/22/2018]

– The Veterans Affairs’ Aid and Attendance benefit pays for many in-home care services for veterans, their spouses, and their surviving spouses. As part of its commitment to the veterans of the country, Senior Helpers offers guidance to senior veterans on how they can qualify and apply for the VA’s Aid and Attendance Benefit.

The VA program pays for senior residents of Greater Richmondto receive in-home senior care in Richmondand surrounding areas.

A Benefit for Senior Veterans

Senior Helpers explains that the VA’s Aid and Attendance Benefit serves as a non-service-connected pension benefit that awards senior veterans, as well as their qualified beneficiaries, the in-home care they need to enjoy their retirement. Millions of veterans qualify for this benefit, but many do not know about it.

Senior veterans who served at least 90 days of active duty, including a day of active duty during a period of war, may qualify for the Aid and Attendance benefit.

Services the Benefit Pays For

In-home senior care services for veterans that are awarded include Activities of Daily Living, or ADLs, which include activities such as bathing, dressing, cooking, taking medications correctly, and other services.

As an elderly care provider, Senior Helpers offers in-home senior care that helps veterans, their spouses, and/or surviving spouses make the most of their senior years, living comfortably and safely in their homes.

The VA’s Aid and Attendance Benefit also pays for senior in-home care services for veterans or their spouses diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia. These individuals deserve the right care and comfort they need within their homes or in a location of their choice.

About Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers is a leading home care provider with multiple locations across the U.S. Air Force veteran Wayne Wilkins, along with his wife Barbara, owns and operates the Greater Richmond Area branch. Both know the need for a professional companion and care for seniors, and ensure clients get the highest quality of senior and home health care available through a process-oriented system.

In addition to assisting veterans, Senior Helpers offers companion care, personal care, and home health care programs for the elderly. For more information, contact us https://www.seniorhelpers.com/ today.