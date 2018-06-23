G-PMC Reveals Shocking Truths About IAF & ANAB Two Certification Organizations with Ties to Anti-American Nations

Is it possible that anti-American and anti-Israel elements have taken over major quality accreditation organizations, like the IAF? Absolutely, according to G-PMC Founder Daryl Guberman it absolutely is and he has not hesitated to provide the objective truth that this is true.

Milwaukee, WI, USA, June 22, 2018 — It’s a sad, but undeniable truth that both America and, the Middle East’s only democracy, Israel, have a large number of nations across the world who consider them either very strong competitors or actual enemies. China, Iran, and Pakistan certainly lead this list. In a series of eye-opening revelations Daryl Guberman (http://dguberman.com), founder of quality certification company G-PMC, has shown that two questionable organizations involved in accreditation, the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) (http://aboac.org/iaf-international-accreditation-forum) and ANAB (The ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board) are led by Chinese nationals (in the case of the IAF) and are affiliated to Iran, who have threatened both America and Israel with destruction, and over a dozen other nations packed with anti-American and anti-Israel beliefs and histories. Daryl Guberman even has shown that the IAF receives funding from U.S. government sources, in an incredible display of naivety on the part of the U.S. and potentially sinister scheming on the part of the IAF.

Guberman’s video titled “More Revelations Emerge: International Accreditation Forum (IAF) & ANAB Risk To American Interests” can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7H9q8WjuvUE

“As an American-Jewish businessman it’s impossible to not care about these issues,” commented Guberman. “Every time an American business gets accredited by the IAF or one of their affiliates they open up all of their internal information to hostile foreign eyes. What good, sane, explanation, can there be for this? An owner may as well hand over the keys to their business and all their passwords to the Chinese and Iranians. This is affecting the aerospace, manufacturing, medical, and many other industries. ISO registrars must be held accountable. We hope sane America businesses who may have unintentionally made this mistake reverse it and turn to an American-based, operated, and loyal firm like our own G-PMC instead.”

G-PMC are experts at securing ISO-9001;2008, 13485, AS9100, and TS16949 certification, as well as ISO-17025 and ISO-14000 compliance and certification. The company is happy to assist clients in all aspects of their QMS (quality management system), along with performing management and audit reviews. All with the goal of increasing quality, productivity, and cutting costs.

Guberman and G-PMC are always pleased to discuss possible needs with new clients and have a resume that includes successful projects operate for small, medium, and large companies, including Boeing.

For more information be sure to visit http://dguberman.com.

Press & Media Contact:

ABAC Headquarters

41 Madison Avenue, 31st Floor

Manhattan, New York, NY 10010-2202

+1 212-726-2320

info@aboac.org