Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2019

Also known as non-steroidal anti- inflammatory drugs, anti-inflammatory therapeutics help in easing acute and mild chronic pain. Be it migraines and headaches, rheumatic arthritis, sprains, or even menstrual pain, anti- inflammatory therapeutics can provide faster relief as compared with other drugs. They are capable of lowering the levels of prostaglandins, the chemicals responsible for inflammation, reducing pain and swelling.

Aspirin, acelofenac, celecoxib, etoricoxib, acemetacin, etodolac, ibuprofen, Meloxicam, tenoxicam, dexketoprofen, fenoprofen, sulindac, naproxen, dexibuprofen, and mefenamic acid are some anti-inflammatory painkillers. By class, immune selective anti-inflammatory derivatives and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are the two major categories in the global market for anti-inflammatory therapeutics.

The report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) analyzes the key aspects of the global anti- inflammatory therapeutics market, offering a 360 degree view. The prominent regions, leading segments, and market attractiveness have been discussed in detail in the report, with an aim to address the needs of the buyers.

As the incidence of respiratory diseases and autoimmune conditions is rising globally, the demand for anti-inflammatory therapeutics is expected to increase. According to the findings of the Rheumatoid Arthritis Support Network (RASN), more than 1.3 million people in the U.S. suffer from rheumatoid arthritis. On a global scale, almost 1% of the population is diagnosed with this disorder. As the treatment and cure for this autoimmune disease is still unknown, the only possible way of easing pain is the intake of anti-inflammatory therapeutics. As a result, the global market for these drugs is slated to witness considerable growth.

Moreover, anti-inflammatory therapeutics offer cost efficient remedies. New drugs are being developed for relieving depression and treating ocular pain. Recent studies have revealed that consumption of anti-inflammatory drugs can confer protection against Parkinson’s disease.

On the other hand, the risk of cardiovascular disorders associated with the heavy intake of these medications might restrict growth. The market might also face challenges due to the side effects of these drugs such as nausea, dizziness, headaches, and diarrhea. The expiry of parents is another key restraint of the market. However, as new drugs with superior effectiveness are being developed by several leading manufacturers, significant opportunities will arise.

Based on geography, the global market for anti-inflammatory therapeutics can be segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America has emerged as the leading segment of the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market. The introduction of advanced anti-inflammatory therapeutics has encouraged greater acceptance of these drugs by consumers in North America. With France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and the U.K. being the key contributors, the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market in Europe is also expected to flourish.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing regional market, driven by a vast patient pool, increasing disposable incomes, growth in healthcare spending, and rising awareness about health. India and China house several leading pharmaceutical companies that are aiding the expansion of the market.

Johnson & Johnson, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Amgen, Inc., Sanofi Aventis, Abbott Laboratories, and AstraZeneca are some of the leading companies operating in the global market for anti-inflammatory therapeutics.

