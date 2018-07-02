A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Breakfast Cereals Market By Volume, By Value, By Type (RTE, Hot), By Sales Channel (Online, Offline), By Ingredient (Rice, Wheat, Corn, Others), By region and by Country. The regions assessed in the report include North America, Europe, APAC and the countries include U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain India, Japan and China. The report provides a competitive landscape with market share of leading players in each country analyzed.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Breakfast Cereals Market (Volume, Value) – Analysis By Type (RTE, Hot), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), Ingredient (Rice, Wheat, Corn, Others), Market Share, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023” the global breakfast cereals market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 3.01% during 2018 – 2023.

Increasing number of convenience stores, emergent growth of the breakfast cereals in Asia-Pacific region, rising brand visibility across various countries, increasing influence of the western food culture coupled with increasing working population are the key factors backing the breakfast cereals market. Additionally, increasing prevalence of the private label products, changing lifestyle and increasing urban population are some of the macro economic factors which impelled the growth of the market.

