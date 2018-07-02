The Akshaya Patra Foundation Announces its Fellowship Programme

Bengaluru, 02 July 2018: The Akshaya Patra Foundation is pleased to announce its all-India, fellowship programme to encourage young leaders and future social entrepreneurs to participate in the organization’s initiatives. The fellowship will be an eight-month programme across locations where Akshaya Patra is implementing the Mid-Day Meal Programme. The last date for sending applications is July 31, 2018.

The objective of this programme is to train aspirants and successfully implement our initiatives in the areas of education, hygiene & sanitation, soft-skill training and health & nutrition. Akshaya Patra will award fellowships to 12 selected aspirants.

“Akshaya Patra is happy to institute this fellowship. We look forward to working with enthusiastic, energetic and driven individuals who wish to contribute to the society through their skills and talents”, says – Shridhar Venkat, CEO of Akshaya Patra.

Through the programme, the fellows will also get the opportunity to hone their skills in leadership, people-management, public-speaking, conflict resolution, relationship building, time management and problem-solving.

For more details about the Akshaya Patra fellowships, log on to https://www.akshayapatra.org/fellowship-program or send an expression of interest to gedac@akshayapatra.org

AboutThe Akshaya Patra Foundation

The Akshaya Patra Foundation is a not-for-profit organization headquartered in Bengaluru, India, which strives to address issues like hunger and malnutrition in the country. By implementing the Mid-Day Meal Scheme in Government and Government-aided schools, Akshaya Patra aims to fight hunger and at the same time, bring children to school.

Since 2000, Akshaya Patra has worked towards reaching more children with wholesome food on every single school day. The Foundation is continuously leveraging technology to cater to millions of children. Its state-of-the-art kitchens have become a subject of study and attract curious visitors from around the world.

In partnership with the Government of India and various State Governments and the inestimable support of many philanthropic donors and well-wishers, Akshaya Patra has grown from humble beginnings serving just 1,500 school children across 5 schools. Today, it is the world’s largest (not-for-profit run) mid-day meal programme, serving wholesome food to over 1.6 million children from 14,173 schools across 12 states in India. For more details, please log on: https://www.akshayapatra.org/