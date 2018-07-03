3D Sensor Market – Historical Analysis, Current Market Scenario and the Potential of the Market till 2023

Market Scenario:

Medical imaging is increasingly being used across various medical segments such as radiography, magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear medicine, ultrasound, elastography, photo acoustic imaging, tomography, echocardiography, functional near-infrared spectroscopy, and magnetic particle imaging. Technological developments such as multi detector CT scanners are additionally encouraging the adoption of 3D imaging technologies, among physicians and radiologists, to perform accurate diagnosis and timely treatments. 3D imaging with display systems are increasingly being adopted in ophthalmology due to the increasing number of microsurgeries being performed. 3D imaging is also being adopted in robotics, one of the fast-moving applications. It helps in detecting the position of the object in 3D space.

Apart from robotics, 3D imaging systems are targeting multiple applications, including object tracking, product profiling, sheet of light applications, time-of-flight applications, and 3D x-ray imaging. Sheet of light is one of the most used 3D imaging technologies implemented in electronics manufacturing. In this type, there is projection of a laser beam from a camera, which produces the profile of a moving object. As the object continues to move, the camera continues to capture multiple profiles. With the help of these profiles, an object is reconstructed, with a unique profile. Additionally, the security and defense sector is considerably benefitting from 3D imaging, primarily in facial identification, simulation, and target detection. Also, 3D imaging is increasingly being implemented in various other applications, and is opening new possibilities for inspection of applications and various other purposes.

However, increase in the use of 3D sensing technology in gaming applications and surging need for security and surveillance as well as growing demand for the 3D enabled devices in consumer electronics are expected to foster the 3D level sensor over the forecast period. On the other hand, high cost of maintenance and complex process to integrate the devices is expected to be hinder the growth of 3D Sensor Market over the review period 2017-2023.

The global 3D sensor market has valued at USD 980.3 million in 2016 and presumed to grow at approx. USD 5.49 Billion by 2023, at 27.69% CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in 3D sensor market are – Qualcomm, Inc. (U.S), Cognex Corporation (U.S), Microsoft Corporation (U.S), ASUSTek Computer Inc, (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (U.S), Infineon Technology (Germany), Microchip Technology (Chandler, Arizona), Occipital, Inc. (U.S), LMI Technologies (Canada), PMD Technologies AG (Germany).

Key Findings:

By technology, stereo vision market is expected to grow at USD 2.142 billion by the end of year 2023 with 25.83% of CAGR from 2017 to 2023

By sensor type, image sensor market is expected to grow at USD 2.57 billion by the end of year 2023 with 31.18% of CAGR from 2017 to 2023.

By application, consumer electronics market is expected to grow at USD 1.20 billion by the end of year 2023 with 24.59% of CAGR from 2017 to 2023

Geographically, North America region has been projected to hold the largest market share in global 3D sensor market followed by Asia Pacific region, while Europe ranks third in the 3D sensor market.

Segments:

The 3D sensor is differentiated into technology, sensors type and application

Technology segment is sub segmented into projected light sensor, stereo-vision, time of flight sensors and ultra sound.

On the basis of sensor type, the 3D sensor segment is sub segmented into acoustic sensor, accelerometer sensor, image sensor and other.

The 3D sensor is further divided based on application. Applications includes industrial, automotive, logistic, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, healthcare and others.

Regional Analysis:

The 3D sensor market is growing with the positive growth in all the regions. Increasing demand for 3D imaging across all the segments and growing need for security and surveillance and advancement in technology is driving the market on global scale. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

North America is dominating the global 3D sensor market share this is due presence of large number of 3D sensor providers associated with technical experts. The U.S and Canada are the leading countries in the North American region. Additionally, followed by Asia Pacific which stands as the second biggest in terms of revenue of 3D sensor market. This is attributed to increase in the adoption of 3D sensors across the industrial verticals like gaming, medical and consumer electronics. China, Japan and India are presumed to be the leading regions of Asia Pacific region. Europe stands as third largest of the region due technological advancement in the field of artificial intelligence. Germany, France and U.K are the presumed to be leading regions in the European region.

