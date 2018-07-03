Big Data as a Service Market Analysis, Segmentation and Global Opportunities 2022

Market Scenario:

As a statistical tool for delivering information, the big data as a service helps many enterprises to implement, understand, and gain insights from a huge set of raw and unstructured information. One of the major factors driving the growth of Big Data as a Service Market is the growing requirement of the structured data analysis. As the amount of data keeps on increasing, there is a huge requirement of data analysis helping the organizations to achieve their tasks and fulfill their requirements. Additionally, there is a huge demand for predictive analysis and data science, which is also expected to drive the market growth. The competitive analysis of big data as a service market comprises of many large vendors. IBM had recently made changes and developments to its Watson Data Platform. This platform includes features for data scientists and researchers for data cataloging and data refining. This helps higher authorities in an enterprise to analyze and prepare artificial intelligence related applications for improving the data visibility to secure private data.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of BDaaS are- IBM (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Google (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Cazena (U.S.), Arcadia Data (U.S.), DataTorrent (U.S.), DataHero (U.S.) among others.

Segmentation

By services , the market is segmented into HaaS (Hadoop as a Service), DaaS (Data as a Service), and AaaS (Analytics as a Service).

Regional Analysis

The global market for big data as a service is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The geographical analysis of big data as a service market is covered for the regions such as North America, Europe (including Russia), Asia Pacific (including Australia and New Zealand) and rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Southern America). Among the regions and countries mentioned above, the big data as a service market was largely dominated by North America in 2016. North America is much occupied by various key players, and a majority of them reside in the United States. Additionally, higher adoption of big data as a service across various industrial segments contributes towards the growth of this market in North America.

The big data as a service market in Europe is going through a significant change. The big data as a service market has seen an increased application in IT & telecommunication sector. There are, at present, many developments being done in the big data and technologies related to it. Comparing with North America, Europe lacks most of the prominent players. North America holds more than 60% of the top prominent players providing services in this market. Europe and North America are the technologically advanced regions, and the factors affecting the growth of this market is increasing deployment of advanced big data as a service features.

Intended Audience

Big Data as a Service services providers

Network Component providers

Hadoop service providers

Software Developers

Analytics software developers

Government Agencies

Electronic Device Manufacturers

Value-Added Resellers

Security agencies

Research Firms

