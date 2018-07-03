Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) Market 2018 : Size, Growth, Industry Share, Scope And Analysis Report

This report studies the global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

A small diesel engine (non-road) is the general term for a wide range of internal combustion engines used to power lawn mowers, generators, concrete mixers and many other machines that require independent power sources and are not used on the road.

The research group, after months of survey obtains the following conclusions:

Market size

Price

Players

Technology

The global Small Diesel Engine (Non-Road) market is valued at 3420 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3440 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.1% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Yanmar

Kubota

Kohler

Isuzu

John Deere

Hatz

FIAT

DEUTZ

Caterpillar

Farymann

Cummins

Changfa Group

Changgong Group

Changchai

Jiangdong Group

Shifeng Group

Yuchai Group

Quanchai Power

Chongqing Goldenbow

Weichai Group

Fuzhou Suntom

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Water-cooled engine

Air-cooled engine

Oil-cooled engie

By Application, the market can be split into