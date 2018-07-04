Healthcare Cyber Security Market: Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

A Research Study Titled, “Healthcare Cyber Security Market By End User (Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, Medical Devices, Health Insurance,Hospitals & Other End Users), Type Of Threat ( Malware, Ddos, Advanced Persistent Threats (Apt), Spyware, Lost Or Stolen Devices, Other Types Of Threat) And Type Of Solution (Identity And Access Management, Risk And Compliance Management, Antivirus And Antimalware, Ddos Mitigation, Security Information And Event Management (Siem), Intrusion Detection System (Ids)/Intrusion Prevention Syst”, Published By Crystal Market Research

Market Highlights:

The Healthcare Cyber Security Market is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period during the forecast period. The worldwide healthcare cyber security market is anticipated to establish a solid framework on the developing need of system security, a kind of IT security generally looked for by healthcare associations. Access control and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) relief is a portion of the very modern kinds of system security arrangements that guarantee insurance. In addition, the end-client consumption on these arrangements is anticipated to keep seeing an ascent because of its mounting awareness. In 2016, network security displayed a ruling execution in the market. Different sorts of security, for example, remote, cloud, and application could likewise add to the general development.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. Major factors crediting to its huge offer incorporate a high number of assaults focusing on the associations in that locale, the nearness of different fortune 500 medicinal services associations, and high spending on research and development. Furthermore nearness of computerized persistent records, high employments of organized gadgets are additionally adding to the territorial development. The energetic monetary development and innovative progressions in that district give plentiful chances to criminals to hack into the systems and take significant information.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Symantec, Trend Micro, Cisco, IBM, Paulo Alto Networks, Lockheed Martin, MacAfee, FireEye, Northrop Grumman and others. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Healthcare Cyber Security Market – By Region:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Table of Contents

Introduction Executive Summary Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

Market Analysis by Regions Healthcare Cyber Security Market, By End User Healthcare Cyber Security Market, By Type of Threat Healthcare Cyber Security Market, By Type of Solution

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Global Healthcare Cyber Security Revenue and Market Share by Type of Solution (2014-2018)

7.2.1. Global Healthcare Cyber Security Revenue and Revenue Share by Type of Solution (2014-2018)

7.3. Identity and Access Management

7.3.1. Global Identity and Access Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

7.4. Risk and Compliance Management

7.4.1. Global Risk and Compliance Management Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

7.5. Antivirus and Antimalware

7.5.1. Global Antivirus and Antimalware Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

7.6. DDoS Mitigation

7.6.1. Global DDoS Mitigation Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

7.7. Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

7.7.1. Global Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

7.8. Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)

7.8.1. Global Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

7.9. Other Types of Solution

7.9.1. Global Other Types of Solution Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

Healthcare Cyber Security Market, By Region Company Profiles

9.1. Cisco

9.2. IBM

9.3. FireEye

9.4. Symantec

9.5. Trend Micro

Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market Competition, by Manufacturer

10.1. Global Healthcare Cyber Security Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

10.2. Global Healthcare Cyber Security Price by Region (2016-2017)

10.3. Top 5 Healthcare Cyber Security Manufacturer Market Share

10.4. Market Competition Trend

Healthcare Cyber Security Market Forecast (2018-2023)

