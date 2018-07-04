Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid Market Size, Demand, Shares, Insights and Forecasts 2024

Phenylbenzimidazole sulfonic acid also known as ensulizole is an organic compound largely used in sunscreens and cosmetic products worldwide. It has the ability to primarily block or absorb Ultraviolet radiations (UV). However, it doesn’t give complete protection since it is unable to block long range UV radiations; hence it is often paired with other ingredients such as avobenzone, zinc oxide, Tinosorb or titanium dioxide. Phenylbenzimidazole sulfonic acid has the characteristic quality and thus it doesn’t degrade its potency upon exposure to UV rays. Phenylbenzimidazole sulfonic acid converts incident ultraviolet radiations into less harmful infrared rays. It has a light and non-greasy finish. Phenylbenzimidazole sulfonic acid is a water soluble compound and thus it is often used in the formulation of lotions and moisturizers.

The market for Phenylbenzimidazole sulfonic acid is expected to rise in future due to rising demand for personal care products in the market. The propensity to spend on skincare is not hugely impacted by a slowdown, rather consumer preferences during this period tends to shift towards lower priced mass-market products. Personal care industry is a very large and lucrative market and thus it is expected to flourish in the near future. Hence, demand for Phenylbenzimidazole sulfonic acid is expected to grow from 2014-2020. Phenylbenzimidazole sulfonic acid is considered as a safe ingredient for use in personal care products; however the Cosmetic Databases consider it as a moderate hazard. It can cause cancer related and cellular level changes concerns if used for a prolonged period. Thus, this is hampering the growth of Phenylbenzimidazole sulfonic acid market and is the major growth barrier. Opportunity in the Phenylbenzimidazole sulfonic acid market

According to the Personal Care Products Council, phenylbenzimidazole sulfonic acid can be used in concentrations up to 8% in Europe and 4% in the U.S. The phenylbenzimidazole sulfonic acid market can be segmented on the basis of end-user industry such as- personal care, pharmacological formulations, and others. Phenylbenzimidazole sulfonic acid has been considered to be non-carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), American Conference of Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH), the National Toxicology Program (NTP), and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

The global phenylbenzimidazole sulfonic acid market is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate in the foreseeable future. China is expected to drive the demand for phenylbenzimidazole sulfonic acid in the South Asian region. China has set up of several medium sized companies which are indulging in the production of phenylbenzimidazole sulfonic acid. Mushrooming chemical industry in China is expected to swell the demand for phenylbenzimidazole sulfonic acid in Asia Pacific region.

