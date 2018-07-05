Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market : Projection of Each Major Segment over the Forecast Period 2020

- Urinary Incontinence
- Corneal shields
- Stress incontinence
- Wound dressings
- Facial dermal filters
- HA soft tissue filters
- HA-based visco supplements
Some of the driving factors for the growth of collagen and HA-based biomaterials are constant rise in geriatric population, increased preference for personal healthcare, continuous technological upgradation followed by heightened demand for anti-aging treatments. Working women and baby boomers constitutes prime target population of this market. Increasing incidences of osteoarthritis across the globe will further boost the application of these biomaterials. On the other hand, factors like restricted supply of biomaterials and increasing threat of substitutes may impede the growth of collagen and HA-based biomaterials market.
Geographically, North America holds a leading position with regards to collagen and HA-based biomaterials market followed by the European market. Some of the major factors responsible for the growth of this market in these regions are increasing prevalence of various diseases, development of new and technologically advanced products, use of single-injection visco supplement products, and increasing need of individuals to stay fit and healthy in their advancing years. Asia-Pacific is one of the most lucrative markets for the expansion of collagen and HA-based biomaterials. This region is growing and developing at a rapid pace. The prime reasons which will proliferate the growth of this market in the Asia-Pacific region are high market penetration, increasing demand for tissue regeneration in developing regions, increasing number of elderly people with chronic arthritis due to high population density in countries like China and India, increasing need of individuals to opt for anti-aging treatments in order to enhance their physical appearance, and rising disposable income of the people to spend on sophisticated and advanced technologies.
Some of the market players operating in the collagen and HA-based biomaterials market are Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi, Bausch & Lomb, Life Core Biomedical, LLC, Allergan, Inc., Genzyme, Inc., Advance d Medical Optics, Regentis Biomaterial Ltd. and many others.
