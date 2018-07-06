Ventricular Assist Devices Market to reach a market size of $1.8 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Ventricular Assist Devices Market, published by KBV research, the Global Ventricular Assist Devices Market size is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 12%CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market held the dominant share in the Global Ventricular Assist Devices Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.1 % during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.3% during (2017 – 2023).

The Implantable Ventricular Assist Devices market held the dominant share in the Global Ventricular Assist Devices Market by Design in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.1% during (2017 – 2023).

The Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs) market held the dominant share in the Global Ventricular Assist Devices Market by Product in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Biventricular Assist Devices (BIVADs) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.7% during (2017 – 2023).

The North America market held the dominant share in the Global Ventricular Assist Devices in Bridge-to-transplant (BTT) Therapy Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.6 % during the forecast period.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Ventricular Assist Devices Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles are Berlin Heart GmbH, Cardiac Assist, Inc., HeartWare International, Inc., Jarvik Heart, Inc., Reliant Heart, Inc., St. Jude Medical, LLC, Sun Medical Technology Research Corp., Syncardia System, Inc., Thoratec Corporation, and Abiomed.

Global Ventricular Assist Devices Market Size Segmentation

By Product

Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs)

Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVADs)

Biventricular Assist Devices (BIVADs)

By Application

Bridge-to-transplant (BTT) Therapy

Destination Therapy

Bridge-to-recovery (BTR) Therapy

Bridge-to-candidacy (BTC) Therapy

By Design

Transcutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices

Implantable Ventricular Assist Devices

By Geography

North America Ventricular Assist Devices Market Size

US Ventricular Assist Devices Market Size

Canada Ventricular Assist Devices Market Size

Mexico Ventricular Assist Devices Market Size

Other NA Country Ventricular Assist Devices Market Size

Europe Ventricular Assist Devices Market

Germany Ventricular Assist Devices Market

UK Ventricular Assist Devices Market

France Ventricular Assist Devices Market

Russia Ventricular Assist Devices Market

Spain Ventricular Assist Devices Market

Italy Ventricular Assist Devices Market

Other EU Country Ventricular Assist Devices Market

Asia Pacific Ventricular Assist Devices Market

China Ventricular Assist Devices Market

Japan Ventricular Assist Devices Market

India Ventricular Assist Devices Market

South Korea Ventricular Assist Devices Market

Singapore Ventricular Assist Devices Market

Malaysia Ventricular Assist Devices Market

Other APAC Country Ventricular Assist Devices Market

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Ventricular Assist Devices Market

Brazil Ventricular Assist Devices Market

Argentina Ventricular Assist Devices Market

UAE Ventricular Assist Devices Market

Saudi Arabia Ventricular Assist Devices Market

South Africa Ventricular Assist Devices Market

Nigeria Ventricular Assist Devices Market

Other LAMEA Country Ventricular Assist Devices Market

Companies Profiled

Berlin Heart GmbH

Cardiac Assist, Inc.

HeartWare International, Inc.

Jarvik Heart, Inc.

Reliant Heart, Inc.

Jude Medical, LLC.

Sun Medical Technology Research Corp.

Syncardia System, Inc.

Thoratec Corporation

Abiomed

