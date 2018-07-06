Video Management Software (VMS) Market trends, Size, Segments and Growth by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Video management software enables and supports the customers with a new solution for any application. This system provides the users for the information they have been looking for, the moment they need it in order to make decisions in time and take decisive actions on it. This system is used for applications such as digital CCTV surveillance, voice mail system, variable message sign-in, vessel monitoring systems, computer operating systems and many more. This system when used in CCTV cameras collects the information and stores it in a storage device.

The drivers for growth in video management software market include organizations in banking and finance industry representing large portion of video surveillance market, increase in demand of businesses investing in video surveillance data while expanding, security concerns and crime prevention. The advantage of using this system is that it offers high-definition clarity, better quality video, reduces theft and damage to any application. The drawback of using video management software is that there is no privacy as there have been cases where employees have been under constant surveillance without their permission.

Video Management Software Market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment type, service and vertical. The solution segment consists of advanced video management, video intelligence, mobile application, case management, data integration, intelligent streaming, custom application management, navigation management, storage management and security management. By solution segment, advanced video management includes scalable and reliable video management software that feature advanced surveillance technologies which are fully integrated with on-guard. This advanced software has the ability to meet the changing demands of customers. It offers advanced video hardware options providing security and life safety that can accommodate growth and change security problems.

The Video Management Software Market is expected to grow at USD ~14 Billion by 2023, at ~22% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

3VR Inc. (U.S.),

Milestone Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Genetec Inc. (U.S.)

Exacq Technologies (U.S.)

Aimetis Corporation (Canada)

Mindtree Ltd (India)

Surveon Technology Inc. (Taiwan)

Geo Vision Inc. (Taiwan)

Imotion Security Inc. (Canada)

Video Insights Inc. (U.S.)

Study Objectives of Video Management Software Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the video management software market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the video management software market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of solution, deployment type and vertical.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the video management software



Segments:

Video Management Software Market is segmented on the basis of Solution, Service and Vertical.

Video Management Software Market by Solution:

Advanced video management

Video intelligence

Mobile application

Case Management

Data Integration

Intelligent streaming

Custom application management

Navigation management

Storage management

Security management

Video Management Software Market by Deployment type:

On-cloud

On-premise

Video Management Software Market by Vertical:

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Banking

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of video management software market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to acquire largest market share because of increase in demand of the users using this technology in digital video management in order to manage video and CCTV cameras for ensuring safety around the premises.

Europe is expected to be second largest region due to the government initiatives to provide sophisticated options and tools to satisfy security and infrastructure management requirements in the market.

Intended Audience:

Video management software providers

CCTV installers

System integrators

System distributors

CCTV manufacturers

Original equipment manufacturers

Video analytics solution providers

Government organizations

