Frontline Care Solutions: Effective Online Courses for Healthcare Professionals

Australia, July 16, 2018 – Frontline Care Solutions Consultant Gerontologist, Dr. Drew Dwyer joins Talkers.FM to talk about Frontline’s online aged courses – Aged Care Funding Instrument (ACFI) workshops and Clinical Leadership courses in Australia.

Unlike the government’s courses, Frontline can assist clinicians and carers to maintain the best practice of care while being able to understand the process involved in ACFI. “At Frontline, it’s not about designing your care to meet the funding, it’s to design your care to meet both care recipients needs and the standards of best practice so that every resource available is valid to the government’s requirements because you have proven the resources needed.” said Dr. Dwyer.

The ACFI is a funding system run by Medicare that pays a difference in the service that’s been provided to someone who’s already paying to be in a nursing home. The funds basically sit as what Medicare will pay for a citizen and fund the provider who’s providing the resources to care for a clients health conditions in a nursing home as they go through their final stage of life.

Dr. Drew Dwyer also shares Frontline’s CLAP Course, which stands for “Clinical Leadership for Advanced Practice.” CLAP gives clinicians, doctors, nurses, allied health and healthcare providers the fundamental principles and knowledge of mastering clinical leadership as a competency to help advance their practice and give them confidence in an advanced role in clinical work and leading clinical teams.

As the rules and regulations of the government always modifies, Frontline’s courses are very popular and heavily attended among clinicians and carers because of its flexibility. Frontline aims it from a different angle and basically closes the gaps that the government course has taught the clinicians about the system. They understand the workforce, they support the people on the frontline in care and provide leadership when it is needed most.

For more information about Frontline’s ACFI or C.L.A.P workshops, check out their website: https://www.frontlinecaresolutions.com/products-services/services/understanding-and-implementing-acfi/

