Overview of IT Asset Parts services in Korea-Remann

REMANn Co. were social enterprise that recycles, reuses and remanufactures unused electronic equipment. We produce and sell re-manufactured computer equipped with appropriate function through refurbishing and upgrade of used computer. We protect environment through re-circulation of natural resource and contribute to digital divide.

More than 4 million units of computers are discarded every year in Korea, and volume of electronic waste is increasing steadily. Harmful chemicals or heavy metals are contained in electronic wastes, therefore they should be handled safely. Weight of one unit of desktop computer is less than 10㎏, but its environmental value in recycling one unit is 1762㎏. Before recycling the materials, re-manufacturing is required for maximized reuse.

Why needs data destruction

Conditions: Refurbished & Genuine Windows installed or fully tested only

Brands: HP, Dell, Lenovo, Samsung, LG, etc.

Servers & Communication Equipment

Conditions: Refurbished or fully tested only

Brands: HP, Dell, Sun, etc.

LCD Monitors

Conditions: Tested or Junked

Brands: HP, Dell, Lenovo, Samsung, LG, etc.

Computer Parts

Conditions: Fully tested

Brands: CPU, Mainboard, RAM, HDD, Graphic card, etc.

Smart phone

Conditions: Tested or Junked or fully tested only

Brands: Samsung, LG, Apple etc.

Tablet

Conditions: Tested or Junked

Brands: Apple, LG, Lenovo, Samsung, etc.

Import & Export

REMANn Co. transact used digital devices internationally.

Major products of REMANn are as follows.

REMANn export used desktops, laptops, smartphones etc. across the world.

We make thorough test of products that your company requires and supply them by packing them safely. Relocate IT assets in Korea

REMANn Co. is using special re-manufacturing technology for IT equipment producing. so selling refurbished computer (REMAN Computer).

REMANn is a fully rugged applied products for cleaning and inspection. REMAN Computer differentiated from other used computers. Existing parts are recycled as much as possible for the protection of environment. And, REMANn adds new components to increase performance. REMAN Computer has been steadily loved by consumers of Korea.

REMANn is currently the best-seller of a famous e-commerce (Auction) in Korea. IT ASSET disposal consulting service